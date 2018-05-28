Young Christian Youth are Wheely Happy

The Diocese of Parramatta has donated a new vehicle to Parramatta Young Christian Workers (YCW) and Parramatta Young Christian Students (YCS) to assist them with their missionary and pastoral work.

The vehicle was formally handed over by Fr Christopher de Souza, Vicar General and Episcopal Vicar for Education and Formation, Diocese of Parramatta to Sean and Sarah, representatives from YCW and YCS respectively during a special Mass and lunch at the Chancery office. Also in attendance was Fr Peter Kruk OP, Chaplain to YCS and YCW.

Fr Christopher thanked YCW and YCS for their efforts and the work they carry out in the Diocese of Parramatta.

“I am fond of the work YCW and YCS do and have always been a supporter of the relationship they have had with the Diocese of Parramatta over many years,” Fr Christopher said.

The new vehicle will assist YCW and YCS go out into the community and reach young people who might not be able to travel. The vehicle also allows YCS the opportunity “to travel to schools and provide formation to students,” Sean said.

“This is a vital part of student life, and I can speak from personal experience. These workers play a vital role at such a critical time in their lives, and being able to be present at the schools makes a world of difference to the students.”

Over many years, the Diocese of Parramatta has provided support, monetary assistance and vehicles to YCS and YCW to assist them in their work.