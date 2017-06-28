Yvette Nehme on ACYF: ‘all young Catholic communities come together’

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF). To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.

Yvette Nehme is the Director of Development at Campion College Australia, a Catholic tertiary Liberal Arts college. Yvette is also on the Promotion & Partnerships Sub-Committee of the Australian Catholic Youth Festival.

What is your specific role in the Promotion & Partnerships Sub-Committee of ACYF?

My role on the Promotion and Partnerships Management Sub-Committee is to assist with promotional material, media announcements and sponsorship. As a committee member I am responsible to the Chairperson for the tasks and directions associated with this committee.

What are you most looking forward to at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival?

I am excited about seeing this great event come to fruition, so many people are working hard for its success. It reminds me of the time we held WYD08 and all communities, parishes and schools came together to worship.

Have large Catholic gatherings supported your faith? How so?

Large gatherings have been great in meeting others that are like-minded.

What are your specific activities to support the ACYF?

My activities are in media, communications, sponsorships and logistics around promoting all aspects of the festival.

What is your favourite Catholic…

Movie? Therese: The Story of Saint Therese of Lisieux (2004), I can see this movie over and over and it will always make me cry.

Song? Josh Groban’s You raise Me Up.

I had the pleasure of meeting him when he toured Australia and I attended his concert. This song just lifts me up each time I hear it.

Celebrity? Mark Wahlberg because he isn’t afraid of saying he is a believer.

Hymn? On Eagle’s Wings – my favourite Catholic hymn

Artwork? The Sistine Chapel, because when I first went on pilgrimage this artwork was the one I first really discovered and it came to mean so much to me.

Place of pilgrimage? I have been on a couple of pilgrimages and they are all amazing and memories I will cherish.

But Poland – Divine Mercy was one that stood out for me because it taught me how to continue falling in love with Jesus.

Saint? I have many Saints that I love but there are two that stand out -St Therese of Lisieux and St Mary Mackillop, because their journeys were ones that many can relate to.

Church? Of course, my Maronite Church, St Charbel’s Church, Punchbowl. That is my parish community and my home.

