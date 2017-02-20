Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Tuesday 21 February 2017

Appears before the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Wednesday 22 February 2017

Concelebrates the Episcopal Ordination of the Most Rev Gregory Homeming OCD as the sixth Bishop of Lismore at St Carthage’s Cathedral, Lismore, at 7.00pm.

Sunday 26 February 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the commencement of the Seminary Academic Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11.00am.

Sunday 26 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with Tamil Chaplaincy at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead, at 5.30pm.

Wednesday 1 March 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 7.30pm.

Thursday 2 March 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Society of St Vincent de Paul at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 7.00pm.

Saturday 4 March 2017

Attends Breakfast with the Bishop with Catholic Youth at Novotel Sydney, Rooty Hill, at 9.00am.

Sunday 5 March 2017

Presides at the Rite of Election for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 2.00pm.

Wednesday 8 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Permanent Committee of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Melbourne.

Thursday 9 March 2017

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors.

Friday 10 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishops Commission for Pastoral Life, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Thursday 16 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW & ACT at St Mary’s Cathedral House, Sydney.

Saturday 18 March 2017

Attends St Patrick’s Family Festival in St Patrick’s Cathedral Grounds, Parramatta.

