The Episcopal Ordination of Fr Timothy James Harris as the Sixth Bishop of Townsville, North Queensland took place today.

Principal consecrator and celebrant was Most Reverend Mark Coleridge BA DSS, Metropolitan Archbishop of Brisbane, co-consecrators Most Reverend Adolfo Tito Yllana, Apostolic Nuncio and Most Reverend Bishop James Foley, Bishop of Cairns.

You can view the ordination here.

With thanks to the Catholic Diocese of Townsville.