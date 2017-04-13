The CEO is hiring!

The Executive Director of Schools in the Diocese of Parramatta, Greg Whitby, invites applicants for the senior leadership position of Director of Mission, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP).

This role supports the evangelising mission of the Catholic Church in the provision of quality Catholic schooling, The CEDP mission is to bring the person of Jesus Christ into the lives of young people and their families in Catholic schools.

The candidate

We are seeking a dynamic, innovative Catholic educator who understands the nature and purpose of contemporary learning and teaching in a faith context. The successful candidate will be anchored in a Catholic worldview which is to bring the Good News to all.

The Director of Mission is accountable to the Executive Director through the Director Learning. The role requires strong collaboration with other directors in shaping a contemporary mission agenda which includes the ongoing formation of staff and students. The successful applicant will work closely with school and system leaders, parents, parish priests and other diocesan and interdiocesan agencies.

Interested applicants must be able to demonstrate senior experience in leadership in an educational context, an understanding of the challenges in the provision of Catholic schooling in today’s context and a strong academic background in religious education.

Strong management, networking capabilities and communication skills are essential to be successful in the role.

The Director of Mission will be accountable for:

-Leading the evangelising mission of the system of schools

-Schools implementing the learning agenda in religious education and formation

-Continuously reviewing student achievement to inform student improvement

-Collaborating with teachers and staff to build teacher and leader capacity through instructional leadership

-Supporting schools in student and staff formation

-Leading schools in building relationships with parish

-Collaborating with the Diocese in the effective delivery of Diocesan pastoral vision and services

The support of a parish priest is a mandatory requirement for this position. Please refer to the Parish Priest Reference document in the application documents provided.

The Organisation

Catholic Education within the Diocese of Parramatta provides quality learning and teaching in a faith-centred environment in its primary and secondary schools and for early learning and out of school hours care centres in western Sydney. One of the largest employers in western Sydney, Catholic Education’s recruitment, selection and appointment processes reflect its purpose and intent, and that is to provide quality Catholic schooling by strengthening the professional lives of staff, and to improve the learning outcomes for each student within a Catholic faith community.

How to Apply

Applications close 28 April 2017

Candidates should download the position description and read the candidate information guide available at www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant. Please state which role you are applying for in your covering letter. For more information please contact jsagarese@parra.catholic.edu.au