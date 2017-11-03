Over 1000 young people at LIFTED! Live in the Forecourt 2017

LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! celebrated the gifts and hopes of young people in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. This was the final large event of the year for Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) before the massive Australian Catholic Youth Festival in Sydney later this year.
View images from the event below or click here.
James Camden, Sr Rosie Drum MGL and Qwayne Guevara, the CYP team, were overjoyed by the night’s infectious energy. The night featured jumping castles, music, bands, food stalls, evanglisation groups and more.
Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, spoke to great acclaim, pointing to the centrality of young people in his vision.
Youth bands performed short sets of contemporary music and songs with spiritual significance to the gathered crowds.
The Diocesan Dance Crew blew the audience away with their talented choreography. The youth needed no prompting, as they spontaneously danced as well. Salsa dancers also impressed the crowds with their unique style.
A multimedia team was present from the Communications Services Unit of the Diocese of Parramatta, recording the enthusiastic response and deep faith of participants in a booth dubbed ‘60 seconds with Pope Francis’. These short pieces will become key components of the Diocese of Parramatta’s response to the Year of Youth in 2018.
View images from the event below or click here.
“This is part of our mission to create a safe and affirming environment that mirrors the positive ingredients of popular culture, yet showcases the gifts of identifying with the young Church of Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains,” James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, said.
“Countless priests, religious, and youth leaders of the Diocese were present to enjoy the celebrations and connect with those searching for inclusion in all that the Diocese has to offer in the broader mission of the Church,” he said.
The event celebrated many things – the launch of WYD2019 Panama, the launch of the Pope John Paul II video game, the kick-off of ‘Elements’, a new online resource for youth leaders and the continued growth and popularity of the LIFTED concept.
LIFTED Live nights now complement CYP’s range of other programs designed for training and forming youth leaders in schools and parishes. Check out the new website launched as well at www.catholicyouthparramatta.org.
To contact CYP send an email to James Camden on JCamden@parra.catholic.org.au.