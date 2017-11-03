Over 1000 young people at LIFTED! Live in the Forecourt 2017

Over 1,000 young people from across the Diocese of Parramatta partied and prayed in the forecourt of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on 28 October 2017. This was the third LIFTED Live in the Forecourt!, tripling in numbers from its debut in 2015.

LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! celebrated the gifts and hopes of young people in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. This was the final large event of the year for Catholic Youth Parramatta (CYP) before the massive Australian Catholic Youth Festival in Sydney later this year. View images from the event below or click here. James Camden, Sr Rosie Drum MGL and Qwayne Guevara, the CYP team, were overjoyed by the night’s infectious energy. The night featured jumping castles, music, bands, food stalls, evanglisation groups and more.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, spoke to great acclaim, pointing to the centrality of young people in his vision.

Youth bands performed short sets of contemporary music and songs with spiritual significance to the gathered crowds.

The Diocesan Dance Crew blew the audience away with their talented choreography. The youth needed no prompting, as they spontaneously danced as well. Salsa dancers also impressed the crowds with their unique style.

A multimedia team was present from the Communications Services Unit of the Diocese of Parramatta, recording the enthusiastic response and deep faith of participants in a booth dubbed ‘60 seconds with Pope Francis’. These short pieces will become key components of the Diocese of Parramatta’s response to the Year of Youth in 2018.

