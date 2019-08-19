Australia To Participate in Global Rosary

Australia will be participating in the Global Rosary on 13 October preceded by Eucharistic Adoration.

When all the Polish bishops gathered together in 2017 to re-consecrate their country to the Immaculate Heart Of Mary, the result was over 2 million faithful accompanying their priests and bishops to the borders of the country to pray the rosary for its protection.

Ireland followed suit with over 280 locations around their coast, with priests and laity leading their people to beaches and cliffs to pray.

England’s Bishops then led their people to over 400 coastal locations to do the same.

The USA then followed suit with over 1200 locations in their country as part of the ‘Coast to Coast’ global Rosary.

In Australia in May 2018, ’Oz Rosary’ had over 250 locations at beaches, parks, mountains and churches with people praying rosaries everywhere.

Then in October 2018, over 57 countries participated in the Global rosary across the world from Africa to the Middle East and the Pacific. Catholics all over the world met (some in secret because of danger) to pray for protection and to pray in solidarity with others.

This year, the global rosary has many countries involved and millions of rosaries planned on 13 October, Fatima Day.

The worldwide global rosary will pray for world peace and reparation for the world as well as each country will have its own specific intentions. Australia’s participation is under the spiritual guidance of Bishop David Cremin, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Sydney.

Australia’s intentions are protection of the country’s and her people, priests and religious, sanctity of life and marriage, the consecration of the country to the Immaculate Heart Of Mary and for the country to live out its calling as the Great South Land of the Holy Spirit.

The focus this year is on the Eucharist, and rosary coordinators are being asked to work with their parishes and priests for this event.

Groups are organising Eucharistic Processions, Adoration and Rosary recitation.

Some countries are doing 40 hours Adoration leading up to 13 October, but people are encouraged to do whatever is possible in their parish as a sign of solidarity with the millions of other people participating across the globe.

Australia’s faithful are also asking (as Catholics in other countries are) for all their bishops to re-consecrate Australia to the Immaculate Heart Of Mary.

We are asking people within each diocese to arrange this with their bishops.

If you would like to register your parish or prayer group then please email: ozrosary53@gmail.com, contact via the website at: https://ozrosary.wixsite.com/ozrosary53 or call 0476535595.