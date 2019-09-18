Big win for Parramatta Catholic Schools at Training Awards

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta has taken out the award for Small Provider of the Year at the prestigious NSW Training Awards. Outstanding student Andrew Hogan was also a finalist for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year category.

Executive Director Greg Whitby is thrilled about this recognition of Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta’s leadership in Vocational Education and Training (VET).

“Winning Small Provider of the Year is big news for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta,” Greg said.

“The real winners are our students: the skills we share at school make a huge difference to young people right across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains!”

“Massive congratulations to our extraordinary and highly professional VET Team, and of course, our dedicated teachers!”

A large range of VET courses from traditional trades to professional skills such as accounting and business services are available in Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta schools.

CEDP Registered Training Organisation Manager Karen Ruppert, a strong advocate for VET education is overwhelmed by the win and had particular praise for Andrew Hogan.

“Andrew is a proud Gundagara man who is undertaking a Certificate III in Engineering – Fabrication Trade while at school. This new focus has meant Andrew is now looking at a life he thought would never have been possible,’’ Ms Ruppert said.

Andrew is a student at Loyola Catholic Trade Training Centre. From 2020, Loyola in Mount Druitt and McCarthy in Emu Plains, Catholic Trade Training Centres, will become part of CathWest Innovation College. Building on the achievements of both Trade Training Colleges as well as Loyola Senior High, CathWest will offer exciting new options for students in Years 10, 11 and 12.

Learn more about CathWest Innovation College at cathwest.parra.catholic.edu.au.

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.