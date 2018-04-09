Bishop Vincent: Holy Thursday is shorthand for the commandment of love

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv celebrated the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on 29 March 2018.

During the Mass, which is held in commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv washed the feet of 12 young people.

The 12 young people were chosen as the liturgical year of 2018 has been designated the Year of Youth by the Australian Catholic Bishops.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv called the Holy Thursday Mass and the Eucharist as the expression of love, “Tonight, we have come together to celebrate the Sacred Triduum beginning with Maundy Thursday, which is a shorthand for the commandment of love. The Eucharist is therefore both the expression of God’s sacrificial love for us and our mutual love for one another.”

READ: Bishop Vincent’s homily

“Jesus also demonstrates how this new exodus is lived by the dramatic gesture of washing of the feet. It subverts worldly notion of greatness, power and leadership. The greatest has to become the smallest; the powerful has to become the powerless; and the leader has to become the servant.

“In effect, this goes to the heart of Christian discipleship. It illustrates powerfully to the disciples and all who wish to embark on this exodus what it means to be his follower. It is a stark reminder of our commitment to be servants in imitation of the Servant Leader who came not to be served but to serve and to give his life for others.”

VIEW: Images from Holy Thursday Mass below or click here.

Earlier that day, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv also washed the feet of 12 prisoners during a visit to John Morony Correctional Complex.

To read about Bishop Vincent washing the feet of prisoners, click here.