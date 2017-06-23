Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 24th June 2017 at 6:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the Rite of Instillation of Fr Robert William as Parish Priest at St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor
Sunday 25th June 2017 at 11:00am
Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Tuesday 27th June 2017 at 7:00pm
Celebrates Ritual Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill
Thursday 29th June 2017
Visits St John of God Hospitals at Richmond and Hawkesbury
Thursday 29th June 2017 at 7:00pm
Celebrates Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul with the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at St Aidan’s Parish, Rooty Hill
Saturday 1st July 2017 at 6:00pm
Celebrates Pontifical Vigil Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of St Margaret Mary Parish, Merrylands
Sunday 2nd July 2017 at 9:30am
Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills
Tuesday 4th July 2017 at 6:00pm
Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council at the Chancery Office, Parramatta
Saturday 8th July 2017
Commences Annual Leave
Sunday 9th – Saturday 15th July 2017
Annual Leave
Posted 23 June 2017