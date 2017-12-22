CatholicCare brings Christmas joy to Western Sydney

Lunch with Santa

Despite the heat gripping Sydney, clients of CatholicCare enjoyed a lunch spread earlier this week that included prawns, pippies, oysters and of course, traditional Christmas ham. After lunch “Black Santa” arrived delivering toys for the children donated from St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Marayong and adults received hampers donated from St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill and the Holy Family Parish, Mt Druitt.

It was a great day that enabled the local community to feel the Christmas spirit. Elders including Aunty Janice and Uncle Kevin also attended from the local Aboriginal community with their families.

“It’s great to see all the kids receiving presents” Uncle Kevin said.

Aboriginal Counsellor and HIPPY coordinator, Linda McDonald from Aboriginal Catholic Services (a program of CatholicCare) said that it was lovely day and many Aboriginal families stayed at the air-conditioned centre escaping the heat, “ it felt like we were all one big family!”

The Bikie Santa

Warren Mundine (dressed as Santa) and Donald Mulholland from the Men’s Shed (a place for men) – ride for MOBIRC (Mob Indigenous Riding Club).

The Western Sydney team ride to raise awareness for Aboriginal health and to raise funds for disadvantage groups. Their charity rides also help raise money to provide events for local sporting and community clubs.

Last Friday, the 15 December, the team rode from Emerton to CatholicCare Blacktown to deliver toys for a children’s play group. Many children of African descent attend the playgroup.

The children where delight to receive the toys from “Black Santa”.

RELATED: NAIDOC WEEK bringing community together

RELATED: One big holy family at Mount Druitt Parish

Images from both events can be viewed below.