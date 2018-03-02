Fr George O’Mara Funeral Arrangements

Fr George O’Mara, Parish Priest of Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook, died on 28 February 2018.

He was 63 years old and cared for in Mt Druitt Palliative Care Hospital.

Born on 8 September 1954 and ordained to the priesthood on 23 November 1985, Fr George was a priest for over 32 years.

The Funeral Mass for Fr George O’Mara will take place at Corpus Christi Parish, 94 Andromeda Dr, Cranebrook, on Tuesday 13 March 2018 at 11am.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta will celebrate the Mass.

READ MORE: Vale Fr George O’Mara

In your charity, please pray for the Repose of the Soul of Fr George O’Mara and remember his family in your prayers.