The funeral of Fr Eric Burton will be live streamed using Facebook. Funeral coverage commences 11AM AEDT at Christ the King Church, North Rocks. Just visit the Diocese of Parramatta Facebook page or the Diocese of Parramatta website on Tuesday 18 September, from 11am.

Alternatively, you can view the funeral the funeral Mass booklet here.

To find out more about Fr Eric Burton, click here.

If you wish to know more details about the funeral, click here.