GALLERY: Bishop Vincent in Melbourne

Bishop of Parrmatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv recently attended the Marian Congress in Melbourne on Saturday 13 May.
The event was organised by the Vietnamese Catholic Community in the Archdiocese of Melbourne to celebrate 100 years since the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima.
-
-
A flying Rosary balloon. Image: Supplied.
-
-
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv with his mother. Image: Supplied.
-
-
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv standing in front of the statues of Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of La Vang. Image: Supplied.
-
-
Crowds gather for the Mass. Image: Supplied.
-
-
Crowds gather for the Mass. Image: Supplied.