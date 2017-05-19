https://catholicoutlook.org/gallery-bishop-vincent-melbourne/

GALLERY: Bishop Vincent in Melbourne

19 May 2017
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv in Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

Bishop of Parrmatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv recently attended the Marian Congress in Melbourne on Saturday 13 May.

The event was organised by the Vietnamese Catholic Community in the Archdiocese of Melbourne to celebrate 100 years since the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima.

 

 

posted by Joseph Younes - May 18, 2017

posted by Jordan Grantham - May 19, 2017
