GALLERY: Catholic Youth Walk for Christ

1,500 youth from Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains took part in the eighth annual Good Friday Walk from Blacktown to Parramatta.

Leaving St Patrick’s Church Blacktown at 10pm on Friday 30 March and arriving at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parramatta by 7.00am on Saturday 31 March, the youth sang, prayed and reflected on the meaning of Easter, the journey to Calvary and the Passion of Christ. They were joined on their pilgrimage by priests from the Diocese of Parramatta and Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv.

