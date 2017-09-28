GALLERY: Fr Fernando joins Castle Hill

Fr Luis Fernando Montano Rodriguez MG (Fr Fernando) was installed as Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill on Sunday 20 August 2017.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, celebrated Mass with the installation and delivered the homily.

The congregation included Fr Fernando friends and supporters from his previous parish, St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, from the Chinese Chaplaincy and also from the Latin American community. Fr Fernando gave a brief speech after being installed by Bishop Vincent as Parish Priest of St Bernadette’s, Castle Hill.

“I want to thank God, the Father of all mercies, for the good he gives me to be an instrument of his kingdom in this parish of Castle Hill. I give thanks also to the Blessed Virgin Mary, who I personally venerate under the allocation of Guadalupe,” Fr Fernando said.

