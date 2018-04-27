GALLERY: Good Friday 2018

On Good Friday, 30 March 2018 the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, led worshippers at the Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion.

St Patrick’s Cathedral was silent as Bishop Vincent processed into the Cathedral. Before the bare altar, Bishop Vincent recalling his priestly ordination, lay prostrate, in the act of proskynesis.

