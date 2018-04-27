GALLERY: Good Friday 2018

27 April 2018
Bishop Vincent OFM Conv on Good Friday at St Patrick's Cathedral, Parramatta. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

On Good Friday, 30 March 2018 the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, led worshippers at the Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion.

St Patrick’s Cathedral was silent as Bishop Vincent processed into the Cathedral. Before the bare altar, Bishop Vincent recalling his priestly ordination, lay prostrate, in the act of proskynesis.

READ: Bishop Vincent’s homily

RELATED: Bishop Vincent on Good Friday: “God’s irrepressible response to sin is love”

VIEW: Images from Good Friday below or click here

1 38

