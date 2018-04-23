GALLERY: Holy Thursday evening Mass

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv celebrated the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on 29 March 2018. During the Mass, which is held in commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv washed the feet of 12 young people.

The 12 young people were chosen as the liturgical year of 2018 has been designated the Year of Youth by the Australian Catholic Bishops.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv called the Holy Thursday Mass and the Eucharist as the expression of love, “Tonight, we have come together to celebrate the Sacred Triduum beginning with Maundy Thursday, which is a shorthand for the commandment of love. The Eucharist is therefore both the expression of God’s sacrificial love for us and our mutual love for one another.”

