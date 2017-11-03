GALLERY: Ordination to the Diaconate of Jerome Emmanuel and Rodrigo Rupac

The Ordination to the Diaconate of Jerome Emmanuel and Rodrigo Rupac took place on 21 October, 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass. In his homily, Bishop Vincent said the the ordination of Jerome and Rodrigo is a blessing to the Diocese of Parramatta.

Read Bishop Vincent’s homily here

Related coverage: Jerome’s Joyful Journey on Path to Ordination

Related coverage: Rudy heard God’s call through wife

View images from the consecration below or click here