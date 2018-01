The Ordination to the Priesthood of Seminarian Shinto Francis took place on 16 December, 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass.

Watch the ordination here.

View images from the ordination below or click here.