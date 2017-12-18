Ordination to the Priesthood of Shinto Francis

The Ordination to the Priesthood of Seminarian Shinto Francis took place on 16 December, 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass. In his homily, Bishop Vincent said the the ordination of Shinto brings great joy, hope and renewal to the Diocese of Parramatta.

“It is with great joy that we have come to St Patrick’s Cathedral today to celebrate the ordination of our brother, Shinto Francis, to the priesthood,” Bishop Vincent said.

“Shinto, you are being ordained to proclaim and embody that paschal rhythm. Your ordination today brings joy, hope and even renewal to us. The Church in Parramatta is rejuvenated by your youthfulness, reinvigorated by your commitment and enriched by your gifts. We pray that Christ’s self-sacrificial love which you will celebrate daily at the altar, will nourish and strengthen you on the journey that you have just begun. We pray that the inestimable treasure kept in the earthen vessel that is you may reveal to all the God whose power is in weakness, whose wisdom is in foolishness, whose victory is in the cross and whose love is in self-sacrifice.”

Father Shinto gave his “heartfelt appreciation to everyone” who attended the Mass and who had helped him on his journey to becoming a priest.

Father Shinto is the fourth of seven children grew up in the Syro-Malabar Rite, an Eastern Rite of the Catholic Church. “We had the rosary daily, during evening prayer,” Father Shinto said.

Father Shinto was accepted as a candidate for Holy Orders on 16 October 2016 and was ordained to the Diaconate on 27 May 2017.

