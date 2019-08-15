Gus & Iggy perform at LIFTED Live

Diocese of Wollongong musical group Gus & Iggy brought Western Sydney to a standstill during a scaled back LIFTED Live at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill-Schofields.

On Saturday 3 August, Catholic Youth Parramatta’s (CYP) second LIFTED Live event for the year was a more reflective evening with a focus on encounter.

“We had LIFTED Live with Fr Rob Galea and later in the year we have a big outdoor festival-type LIFTED Live. Tonight, it’s about stripping all of that away, bringing it back into our heartland, which is our parishes,” James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta, said during his introduction.

The LIFTED Band warmed up the crowd on a chilly evening before Gus & Iggy – named after the band member’s favourite saints St Augustine of Hippo and St Ignatius of Loyola – performed a few songs from their 2015 EP ‘Eyes Still Wide’ and their newly-released EP ‘Jonah’.

After inspiring young musicians and those volunteering in music ministry in parishes during the CYP Music Ministry Masterclass, Gus & Iggy band members Louisa and Marilyn were able to captivate the close gathering with personal testimonies, praise, music and worship.

“We believe that [song-writing] is something that we’ve been given that’s been entrusted to us and that we have a responsibility to share with the world,” Louisa explained.

“It’s a way we choose to evangelise, the way that we choose to share our faith. All of the songs that we write are about our journey with the Lord.”

The second part of the evening focussed on encounter with God, and Rosie Drum, Assistant Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta, shared a testimony of her niece receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation.

World Youth Day Panama 2019 pilgrim Claire Lynch then shared her story of encountering God during the Vigil Mass.

The rest of the evening was dedicated to personal encounter with God through Adoration.

Reconciliation was also made available to those in attendance through Mary Immaculate Parish priests Fr Oliver Aro MSP and Fr Ever Bernaldez MSP and Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown priest Fr Regie Lavilla.

After Adoration, the LIFTED Band with Gus and Iggy performed and encouraged the audience to Go Make a Difference.

View images from the CYP LIFTED Live here or below.