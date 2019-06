In prayerful remembrance of George Basil Hume OSB, Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster on the 20th anniversary of his death, 17 June 1999.

Cardinal Basil Hume OSB spoke beautifully on ‘Compassion’ and ‘Solidarity’ to young adults and Marists at Assumption College Kilmore in January 1988.

You can listen to Cardinal Basil Hume speaking on Compassion and Solidarity at Assumption College Kilmore 1988 below.