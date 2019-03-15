James Camden features on Fr Rob Galea podcast

In all the busyness of his guest appearance at Catholic Youth Parramatta’s (CYP) LIFTED series in February, Victorian priest Fr Rob Galea managed to squeeze in a podcast with CYP Director James Camden.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

Episode 2 of the Catholic Influencers Podcast, which features Fr Rob and Danii Sullivan, Marketing Manager for Fr Rob Galea Ministry, focussed on youth ministry.

The episode features Fr Rob and Danii Sullivan speaking about their own personal experience with youth ministry and also the role that youth ministry has in the future of the church and the different types of youth minister roles there are.

Fr Rob then spoke to James about how he ‘fell’ into youth ministry and why he stayed involved. He also shares the personal boundaries he has created to create a balance between his role as a youth minister and his vocation as a husband and father.

The podcast can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Soundcloud and PlayerFM.

With thanks to Fr Rob Galea Ministry.