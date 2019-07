Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments in the Diocese of Parramatta:

Rev Artur Botur SChr – Rector of Our Lady of Czestochowa Chapel, Marayong.

Mr Royce Brennan – General Manager, Diocesan Development Fund, Diocese of Parramatta. from 1 July 2019 until 30 June 2024.