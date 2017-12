The principal celebrant for the Annual Mass of the Holy Innocents will be Fr Benedict La Volpe OFM Conv.

Mass starts at 11am at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, on Thursday 28 December, 8 Diana Ave, Kellyville, followed by a Rosary procession to the Franciscan Shrine of the Holy Innocents. A luncheon will be provided – please bring a plate to share. Inquiries (02) 9629 2595.

