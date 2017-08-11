National Vocations Awareness Week: Sr Lucyna Fraczek

National Vocations Awareness Week: 6-13 August 2017

Sr Lucy Fraczek CSFN is Australian Provincial Leader of the Australian Province of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. In her early years after taking her temporary vows, Sr Lucy spent two years at the General House of the Congregation in Rome, Italy.

“That was a long time ago,” she said with a laugh.

The Cracow province to which she belonged at that time, sent their Sisters to help run the large General House, which includes extending hospitality to those who visit Rome and Italy.

“Two times a year, we had close to 120 sisters from other religious congregations, who were invited for their annual retreat” Sr Lucy said.

“It was a great experience for me, coming from a Communist country and having my first trip outside Poland,” she said. It was an experience of the world wide family – Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, who she was able to meet there.

Different activities happened in that time including the General Chapter. Sr Lucy’s experience in the General House of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth began in 1989 and she has since seen a wide variety of religious life and forms of vocation in the Church.

Her deep connection to the charism of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth continues to this day.

“It is the simple life,” she said.

The same charism of the congregation inspired Sr Lucy’s initial attraction to this religious institute.

“I was invited to a retreat for the girls in Wadowice, run by our Sisters,” Sr Lucy said.

That retreat with the Sisters was a crucial turning point in Sr Lucy’s discernment.

“I always wanted to have my own family but my passion to help others and spread the Good News – was stronger than this desire,” she said.

There were the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrow (who follow a Franciscan charism) at her Parish in Poland who Sr Lucy often saw on Sundays.

“Even my parish priest was surprised I didn’t choose that Congregation from the parish,” she said.

Her advice for young women thinking about vocation is to “listen to what God is telling you to do in your heart – I knew this was something bigger than me that I couldn’t understand,” she said.

“It was so strong – the biggest touch of the Holy Spirit was that time [on retreat] – I was only 18.”

“Yet I had the courage to go and leave everything,” she said.

To help with uncertainty, Sr Lucy recommends three things: listen to God, ask for advice and “walk with the congregation”.

“Come and see,” Sr Lucy said.

To read more about the Congregation, their Charism and ministry go to www.csfn.org.au

National Vocations Awareness Week: 6-13 August 2017

The Catholic Church in Australia will celebrate National Vocations Awareness Week from the 6th – 13th of August. This annual event is a time to pray for vocations to the Married, Consecrated, Ordained and Single States of Life. It is also a week to reflect on and celebrate our own vocations.

