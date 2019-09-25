New Canon Law Centre and the first English translation of Introduction to Canon Law launched

Australian Catholic University (ACU) Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Craven launched the Thomas More Law School’s new Canon Law Centre at the ACU North Sydney Campus on Wednesday 18 September.

The launch of the Canon Law Centre coincided with the launch of the first English translation of the acclaimed text Introduction to Canon Law by ACU’s foundation Professor of Canon Law Professor Michele Riondino. Also Professor Arroba Conde, the co-author of the book attended the launch.

Dignitaries and guests attending the event included Auxiliary Bishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney Most Rev Anthony Randazzo DD VG EV; Auxiliary Bishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney Most Rev Richard Umbers; Dean, Thomas More Law School Professor Rocque Reynolds; Deputy Head, Thomas More Law School Associate Professor Catherine Renshaw; and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Coordination) Professor Hayden Ramsay and Professor Margot Hillel, Chair of ACU Academic Board.

Professor Craven said the launch of the Canon Law Centre and first English translation of Introduction to Canon Law demonstrated ACU’s commitment to contribute to local, national, and international communities guided by a commitment to serving the common good.

“Our goal is to carry out world class research and to produce law graduates who are principled, ethical and equipped to succeed in a rapidly changing and increasingly globalised profession while advancing the Catholic values of the law school.

“The culture that underlies this discipline will assist in the development of other aspects of legal knowledge, in particular about the dimension linked to religious freedom and confessional belonging.”

Professor Riondino came to ACU in February 2019 from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome where he has enjoyed a distinguished academic career; in 2018 he was also visiting scholar at Heythrop College, University of London, focusing his research on Law and Religion in educational matters. He said the Canon Law Centre would seek to promote the study and practice of canon law in Australia and the region through the development and delivery of high quality undergraduate and postgraduate study in canon law, the provision of professional development, and community and Church engagement.

“The study of canon law is fundamental in the preparation of a law student. The English translation of Introduction to Canon Law will provide Australian law students with a rare academic text that covers all aspects of canon law.”

Professor Riondino is author of two books: Famiglia e Minori. Temi giuridici e canonici (2011), Giustizia riparativa e mediazione nel diritto penale canonico (2011; 2nd edition 2012) and of several articles published in national and international law journals. He is coauthor of Introduzione al diritto canonico with Manuel J Arroba Conde (2015; 2nd edition 2017; 3rd edition 2019); the English translation is being published in 2019 under the title Introduction to Canon Law.

The Thomas More Law School places human dignity and standing up for people in need at the heart of our degrees. Students learn through real-world experience in the form of pro bono placements and mooting competitions at home and abroad.

Canon Law is the set of ordinances and regulations made by Church leaders for the government of a Christian organisation, church and its members.

With thanks to ACU.