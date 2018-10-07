News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Positions Vacant

Communications Officer – Diocese of Parramatta

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Parish Secretary (part-time, maternity leave role) – Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair

More details at: holyspiritstclair.com.au

Adult Confirmation for 2018

Adult Confirmation for 2018 will be held on Friday 12 October, 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Any adult over 16 years of age wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information. Alternatively you can contact The Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

Our Lady of the Nativity Lawson 90th Anniversary: 21 October

Our Lady of the Nativity Catholic Community, Lawson cordially invites you to our “Back to OLN Lawson” 90th Anniversary of the Laying of OLN Foundation Stone, 1928 on Sunday, 21 October. Mass at 8.30am followed by 90th Anniversary photograph to be taken of attending parishioners prior to a “special” morning tea. There will be a Photographic, Memorabilia, History display.

LIFTED Live in the Forecourt! 27 October

Celebrate the close of the Year of Youth with Catholic Youth Parramatta, Bishop Vincent and over 1000 other youth and young adults in the St Patrick’s Cathedral Precinct on Saturday 27 October from 7-10pm. There will be live music, food stalls, rides and entertainment. $5 entry on arrival – https://parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-live/

Annual Wedding Anniversary Mass: 28 October

All married couples are warmly invited to the ‘Celebrating the Journey’ Mass at 11am on Sunday 28 October 2018. Bishop Vincent Long will celebrate this Mass of blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta and warmly invites you to join him for a photo and light lunch in the Parish Hall after Mass.

Significant Wedding Anniversaries will be acknowledged with a certificate for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 years and any year over 50 years. To register your attendance and number of family members attending please contact the Life, Marriage & Family Office on email lmf@parracatholic.org or phone 02 8838 3460.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 28 October

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

All Souls’ Day Mass: 2 November

All Souls’ Day Mass will be held at 7.30pm on Friday 2 November at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Celebrated by Bishop Vincent and with the Cathedral Choir the Mass will include hymns, motets and chants in honour of all the deceased. A special tribute to all those who have been buried from the Cathedral in 2018 will also be included. Mass times for 2 Nov: 6.30am, 12.30pm & 7.30pm. Mass will also be held at St Patrick’s Cemetery at 6.00pm. For enquiries call 8839 8400 or email secretary@stpatscathedral.com.au

The Permanent Diaconate: 4 November

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship.

For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Liturgy Conference 2018: 10 November

The Diocese of Parramatta Liturgy Conference will be held on 10 November. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Tickets are now on sale. For tickets and a full list of workshops go to parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018. Cost $30 – includes lunch.

Our Lady of the Nativity Parish, Lawson: 11 November

Bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv will preside at our 90th Anniversary Mass at 8.30am on Sunday, 11 November followed by Morning Tea. There will be a Photographic, Memorabilia, History display.

Seminar for Couples Hoping to Conceive: 11 November

Waiting for Gabriel is an information afternoon for couples hoping to conceive. You’ll hear testimonies and learn about natural options which assist fertility. For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org 0400 427 605. Sunday 11 November at the IFM 1.30pm-4.00pm.

Sacred Heart Westmead Shopping Trip: 11 November

Come shopping with us on a Full Day, Fundraising Shopping Trip on Sunday 11 November 2018. Raising funds for Sacred Heart Parish Westmead. Includes: coach travel, tea & bistro lunch, lucky door & raffle prizes. Tickets: Adults $62, Seniors/Students $52, Children (5 – 17 years) $22. Tour departs: 7.00am Seven Hills Train Station & Sacred Heart Parish Westmead (14 Ralph Street). For Details, Individual or Group Bookings: 9635 9262; office@sacredheartwestmead.com.au. Bookings are essential & close: 28 October 2018

Other News

Position Vacant

The Archdiocese of Sydney is hiring! Applications are invited for the opportunity to undertake of Parish Support Officer, part of the Parish Support and Development Team located at the Polding Centre, Sydney. For all details visit, www.catholicjobsonline.com.au

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

National Catholic Men’s Conference: 19 – 21 October

The menAlive and the Young Men of God Movement are uniting in 2018 to host the inaugural National Catholic Men’s Conference. It will be a life changing weekend where men from all over the country will gather to share an encounter with Christ. It will be a weekend of prayer, worship, sports, and formation, led by a powerful line-up of speakers including Robert Falzon, Ben Galea, Fr Ken Barker, Jonathan and Karen Doyle and many more. It is not to be missed. It is on 19-21 October 2018 at Stanwell Tops. Details at ymgmovement.org, or call or text Nathan on 0422 546 517

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 21 October

Fr Peter McMurrich sm – Their Eminences, an éminence grise, and ruffled feathers: the sometimes rocky voyage of St Patrick’s, Church Hill, within the Archdiocese of Sydney. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter: 16 – 18 November

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship! 16 – 18 November at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Book online at www.wwme.org.au – alternatively contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 16 – 18 November

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

