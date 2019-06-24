News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Positions Vacant

Casual Workers/Volunteers – Catholic Care Mamre Creche

Video/Media Creative (3 days/week) – Institute for Mission, Blacktown

More details at: parracatholic.org/employment

Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal

When God calls, will you help them answer? The Holy Spirit Seminary in Harris Park is training 15 young men to be true shepherds of Christ’s flock and future priests for the Diocese of Parramatta. Your gift to Parramatta Catholic Foundation will support our seminarians to prepare for the priesthood and a life of community service. Please give generously via the Bishop’s Good Shepherds Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal

Peter’s Pence Collection: 29 – 30 June

The Peter’s Pence Collection is traditionally taken up throughout Catholic parishes around the world either on 29 June, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, or on the Sunday closest to this Solemnity. This collection helps provide the Holy Father with funds for emergency assistance to those in need. The proceeds enable Pope Francis to assist the most disadvantaged in emergency situations including victims of war, oppression, and disasters. Thank you for your generosity.

New Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards Website

The Diocese of Parramatta’s Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards (OSPS) has launched a new website, strengthening their ability to deliver advice and support to parishes, agencies and ministries to ensure the Diocese is safe for all people. Visit the website at www.safeguarding.org.au

Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office for Worship is taking enrolments for its Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses for those who are interested in being Readers, Extraordinary Ministers of Communion or Bringing Communion to the Sick and Dying. The course will be at the Institute for Mission (Downstairs Hall). NOTE: Introduction Session on 12 August is compulsory. Enrolments close on 5 August 2019. Please see your Parish Office for a form or for more information, contact 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

CYP LIFTED Retreat 2019: 5 – 7 July

CYP invites young adults aged 18 – 35 to attend the annual LIFTED Retreat from July 5-7 at the Benedict XVI Retreat Centre, Grose Vale. You can expect great guest speakers, stimulating discussions, adoration, daily Mass, Reconciliation, soul-stirring music and delicious food. The theme is inspired by Pope Francis – ‘Dare to be Different’ Register now @ https://parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-retreat/

Light Up St Pat’s 2019: 6 – 21 July

In conjunction with Parramatta Council’s Winterlight Festival. St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta are once again hosting the Light Up St Pat’s projections! St Pat’s warmly invites you to visit the Cathedral in this time to view these projections which centre on the theme of Hope. The opening night will be after the 6pm Mass on July 6 at 7.15pm.

An Evening with Cardinal John Dew: 16 July

His Eminence, John Cardinal Dew, Archbishop of Wellington, will deliver a lecture on Servant leadership in the spirit of Pope Francis. Tuesday 16 July at the Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre, Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta from 7pm. RSVP by 12 July to Br Mark O’Connor – mark.oconnor@parracatholic.org

Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible: 22 July – 9 September

Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown is running Jeff Cavin’s Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible Study Program from 22 July to 9 September. The sessions will be held every Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. Visit https://mqofblacktown.org.au/ to register and to find out more information, or contact the Parish Office on 02 9622 1125 or admin@mqofblacktown.org.au

Serving at the Altar: 3 August

The Office for Worship is organising a formation day for Adult Servers and Acolytes. The formation day will be held on Saturday 3 August at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, from 9.30am until 2.30pm. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. To RSVP, please contact the Office for Worship team on 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

Natural Fertility Services Presentation: 4 August

Are you looking for a healthy, natural and effective method to manage your fertility? No drugs, devices or side effects. All are welcome to attend a talk presented by Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta, at St Monica’s Parish Hall, North Parramatta. Sunday 4 August from 2pm to 3.30pm. For more information, please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460 or 0400 427 605, nfpstmonica@gmail.com or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org

IFM Reflective Ministry Program: 20 August

The Institute for Mission’s Reflective Ministry Program – Component 2 starts on Tuesday 20 August. This is a great opportunity to enrich and enthuse those involved in the ministries of the Catholic communities. Go to ifm.org.au for more information and registration, or contact the IFM team on 02 9296 6369.

Adult Confirmation: 10 September

Adult Confirmation for 2019 will be held on Tuesday 10 September at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 7.30pm. A Catechesis Day for Adult Confirmation will be held on Saturday 31 August from 9.30am to 2pm. Any adult over 16 years wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information or contact the Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or mary-louise.walsh@parracatholic.org

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Other Notices

Plenary Council 2020:

National Theme for Discernment #3 – How is God calling us to be a Christ-centred Church that is Prayerful and Eucharistic? This National Theme for Discernment is inspired by the voices of the People of God who shared how deeply they treasured the Eucharist and the sacramental and liturgical life of the Church. Find out more at www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 4 July

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, on Thursday 4 July at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

Australian Catholic Students Association Conference: 5 – 7 July

This year’s Australian Catholic Students Association Conference – “Be Not Afraid” – will be held at St Joseph’s College, Hunters Hill from 5-7 July. All current and deferred tertiary students, alumni aged 35 years and under, as well as campus and youth group chaplains are invited to this gathering from across the country! To register visit https://bit.ly/2YZDdbw or on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2OXfYda

Divine Mercy Friday at Divine Retreat Centre: 5 July

The Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW is holding an evening to celebrate the Divine Mercy on Friday 5 July from 6pm to 8.30pm. The evening will include Reconciliation, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Mass. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre Family Retreat: 6 – 7 July

A family retreat will be held at the Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW from 6 to 7 July. Accommodation and food will be provided. For more information and bookings, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcretreatrego@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Campion College Winter Program: 7 – 10 July

Campion College’s Winter Program will be held at its Old Toongabbie campus from 7 to 10 July. Open to all high school students over 16, the three day program provides an opportunity to experience college life with sample lectures, sport, movies and a bonfire night. Campion will waive the $220 registration fee for a limited number of participants. For more information and to register, visit www.campion.edu.au/winter

Divine Retreat Centre Youth Retreat: 13 – 14 July

A retreat for young adults aged 18 and over will be held at the Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW from 13 to 14 July. Accommodation and food will be provided. For more information and bookings, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcretreatrego@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Theology of the Body Course: 15 – 18 July

The Diocese of Broken Bay and the Archdiocese of Sydney are co-hosting a Theology of the Body course at the Mt Schoenstatt Retreat Centre, Mulgoa, from 15 to 18 July. It will be taught by international export Katrina Zeno of the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona. Cost is $280 for the course and meals, and $460 for course, meals and accommodation. To register, visit www.trybooking.com/BCAHA.

National Weekend for Men: 19 – 21 July

menALIVE for Christ (MAX) is an annual gathering of men from across Australia and New Zealand who seek to be encouraged by one another in their faith journey as real men of God. The menALIVE MAX 19 weekend will be held at the Benedict XVI Conference Centre, Grose Vale, from the 19 to 21 July. For more information and to register, visit https://cvent.me/Koql2.

Christianity, Hinduism & Islam at the Crossroads: 22 July

The Australian Intercultural Society (AIS) is hosting a lecture by international guest Professor Francis X Clooney SJ on “Christianity, Hinduism & Islam at the Crossroads” on Monday 22 July from 12midday to 1.30pm at the AIS office, 441 St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Registration is free. To register, please visit https://clooney.eventbrite.com.au

Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July

Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote​​​​​​​ Speakers include ​​​​​​​Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP ​​​and ​​​​Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Retreat: 28 July

A one day retreat will be held at the Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW on 28 July from 9am to 4.30pm. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Mass and ministry for children and teenagers. BYO Lunch. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

ACMRO National Conference: 5 – 7 August

The 6th National Conference on Missionary Clergy and Religious in Australia: Challenges and Opportunities will be held at Rydges South Bank, Brisbane, from 5 – 7 August. The conference will provide an opportunity for our missionary priests and religious to provide and obtain mutual support through sharing experiences with each other. For more information and to register, visit https://www.acmro.catholic.org.au/

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 10 – 11 August

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship at the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Marriage Enrichment Weekend from 10 to 11 August at St John Bosco Parish, Engadine. Book online at www.wwme.org.au. For further enquiries, contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419, adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

Rome Pilgrimages:

Rome Pilgrimages, by the Archdiocese of Sydney, is a Catholic pilgrimage which deepens one’s prayer life, offers a cultural experience, and connects pilgrims to our tradition and faith. The cost of the 7-day Pilgrimage is $2,350.00 (twin share accommodation – excludes airfares, some meals and travel insurance). Discounts available for large groups. Pilgrims stay at Domus Australia in the heart of Rome with opportunities for daily Mass. For more information, call 1800 753 959 or email pilgrimage@sydneycatholic.org

Visiting Rome? Stay at Domus Australia:

Domus Australia is a 32-room Boutique Pilgrim Guesthouse established by the Australian Catholic Church, welcoming travellers to Rome seeking comfortable accommodation and an ideal base from which to explore historical and cultural sites of the Eternal City. Centrally located with a magnificently restored Chapel featuring daily Mass in English, Domus Australia is the perfect oasis in the heart of Rome for Aussie pilgrims. For enquiries, please contact reservations@domusaustralia.org or visit www.domusaustralia.org

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

