News & Events Weekly Update

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Positions Vacant

Casual Workers/Volunteers – Catholic Care Mamre Creche

Parish Office/Business Manager – St Nicholas of Myra Parish, Penrith

Cleaner – James Dixon House, Harris Park

Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office for Worship is taking enrolments for its Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses for those who are interested in being Readers, Extraordinary Ministers of Communion or Bringing Communion to the Sick and Dying. The course will be at the Institute for Mission (Downstairs Hall). NOTE: Introduction Session on 12 August is compulsory. Enrolments close on 5 August 2019. Please see your Parish Office for a form or for more information, contact 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

Light Up St Pat’s 2019: 6 – 21 July

In conjunction with Parramatta Council’s Winterlight Festival. St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta are once again hosting the Light Up St Pat’s projections! St Pat’s warmly invites you to visit the Cathedral in this time to view these projections which centre on the theme of Hope. The opening night will be after the 6pm Mass on July 6 at 7.15pm.

Diocesan Forum: 13 July

An inaugural Diocesan Forum on Saturday 13 July will consider the Plenary Council National Themes for Discernment and significant challenges as identified by the People of God. The forum includes participation from a broad range of diocesan leaders, ministers and representatives. Speak to your Deanery Pastoral Council Representative or priest for more information about the Diocesan Forum.

An Evening with Cardinal John Dew: 16 July

His Eminence, John Cardinal Dew, Archbishop of Wellington, will deliver a lecture on Servant leadership in the spirit of Pope Francis. Tuesday 16 July at the Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre, Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta from 7pm. RSVP by 12 July to Br Mark O’Connor – mark.oconnor@parracatholic.org

Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible: 22 July – 9 September

Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown is running Jeff Cavin’s Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible Study Program from 22 July to 9 September. The sessions will be held every Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown. Visit https://mqofblacktown.org.au/ to register and to find out more information, or contact the Parish Office on 02 9622 1125 or admin@mqofblacktown.org.au

Serving at the Altar: 3 August

The Office for Worship is organising a formation day for Adult Servers and Acolytes. The formation day will be held on Saturday 3 August at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, from 9.30am until 2.30pm. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. To RSVP, please contact the Office for Worship team on 02 8838 3456 or ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org

CYP Music Ministry Masterclass: 3 August

CYP are hosting a Music Ministry Masterclass at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill on Saturday 3 August from 9.30am to 5pm. This is an invitation for musicians, worship leaders, youth and aspiring composers to gather and be formed in music ministry especially for the involvement and evangelisation of young people. Register now at https://parracatholic.org/masterclass/

CYP LIFTED Live feat. Gus and Iggy: 3 August

The next session of CYP’s LIFTED Live sessions will be held at Mary Immaculate Parish, Quakers Hill on Saturday 3 August from 7.30pm to 10pm. Featuring Gus and Iggy, a Catholic music duo from the Diocese of Wollongong, the LIFTED Band and the creative team, LIFTED Live provides energetic & contemporary worship, adoration & reconciliation. Make it a day and join for the Music Ministry Masterclass, Parish Mass and LIFTED Live in one place! Register now at https://parracatholic.org/liftedlive/

Natural Fertility Services Presentation: 4 August

Are you looking for a healthy, natural and effective method to manage your fertility? No drugs, devices or side effects. All are welcome to attend a talk presented by Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta, at St Monica’s Parish Hall, North Parramatta. Sunday 4 August from 2pm to 3.30pm. For more information, please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460 or 0400 427 605, nfpstmonica@gmail.com or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org

St Philomena Mass and Devotions: 10 August

Mass and Devotions for St Philomena will be held on Saturday 10 August at St John Vianney Parish, Doonside. Mass will be held at 12Midday. Please bring a snack to share. For further information, contact Libby Peoples – 0423 154 463 or epeoples9@gmail.com

IFM Reflective Ministry Program: 20 August

The Institute for Mission’s Reflective Ministry Program – Component 2 starts on August 20. This is a great opportunity to enrich and enthuse those involved in the ministries of the Catholic communities. Go to ifm.org.au for more information and registration, or contact the IFM team on 02 9296 6369.

2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar: 30 August

American Catholic Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers is the guest speaker at The Life, Family and Marriage Office’s 2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar on Friday 30 August at St Paul’s Catholic College Hall, Greystanes from 7.30pm. Free entry and a light supper will be served afterwards. Donations are welcome. Please register your attendance to 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parracatholic.org

Adult Confirmation: 10 September

Adult Confirmation for 2019 will be held on Tuesday 10 September at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 7.30pm. A Catechesis Day for Adult Confirmation will be held on Saturday 31 August from 9.30am to 2pm. Any adult over 16 years wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information or contact the Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or mary-louise.walsh@parracatholic.org

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Other Notices

Plenary Council 2020:

National Theme for Discernment #5 – How is God calling us to be a Christ-centred Church that is A Joyful, Hope-Filled and Servant Community? This National Theme for Discernment is inspired by the voices of the People of God who expressed a yearning for the Church to be a sign of God’s kingdom for all people in Australia – to be able to see the Catholic Church in action, and to recognise Jesus. Find out more at www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

Plenary Council Discernment and Working Groups – Applications Open

The Bishops Commission for the Plenary Council is seeking people, for volunteer positions, who are willing to be key partners and leaders in the process of discernment as the Church in Australia continues preparing for the Plenary Council in October 2020. For role descriptions and application information visit www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au or contact Richard McMahon at the Pastoral Planning Office on 8838 3497.

ACBC Sea Sunday: 14 July

Today is Sea Sunday, when the church prays for all those who live and work at sea. Without them, we would not have most of the items we rely on for daily living. The Appeal today is for Stella Maris, Apostleship of the Sea, the official maritime welfare agency of the Catholic Church which supports seafarers both practically and spiritually. For more information about its work and to donate, visit www.aos-australia.org

Theology of the Body Course: 15 – 18 July

The Diocese of Broken Bay and the Archdiocese of Sydney are co-hosting a Theology of the Body course at the Mt Schoenstatt Retreat Centre, Mulgoa, from 15 to 18 July. It will be taught by international export Katrina Zeno of the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona. Cost is $280 for the course and meals, and $460 for course, meals and accommodation. To register, visit www.trybooking.com/BCAHA.

National Weekend for Men: 19 – 21 July

menALIVE for Christ (MAX) is an annual gathering of men from across Australia and New Zealand who seek to be encouraged by one another in their faith journey as real men of God. The menALIVE MAX 19 weekend will be held at the Benedict XVI Conference Centre, Grose Vale, from the 19 to 21 July. For more information and to register, visit https://cvent.me/Koql2.

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre Weekend: 19 – 21 July

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre in Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting ‘The Contemplative Professional Retreat,’ presented by Lou Nulley from 19 to 21 July. This retreat will provide some valuable insights and methods to allow you to live a more contemplative life through prayer, mindfulness and meditation practices. For more information and to RSVP, contact 02 4630 0233, contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit http://towersretreat.org.au

Christianity, Hinduism & Islam at the Crossroads: 22 July

The Australian Intercultural Society (AIS) is hosting a lecture by international guest Professor Francis X Clooney SJ on “Christianity, Hinduism & Islam at the Crossroads” on Monday 22 July from 12midday to 1.30pm at the AIS office, 441 St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Registration is free. To register, please visit https://clooney.eventbrite.com.au

Renaissance of Marriage 2019: 26 – 27 July

Renaissance of Marriage 2019 – Building a Catholic Marriage Culture – will be held on 26 and 27 July at the University of Notre Dame Sydney. Keynote​​​​​​​ Speakers include ​​​​​​​Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP ​​​and ​​​​Kevin Donnelly. Registrations open at www.ROM.org.au

Divine Retreat Centre One Day Retreat: 28 July

A one day retreat will be held at the Divine Retreat Centre in Somersby, NSW on 28 July from 9am to 4.30pm. The day will include Eucharistic Adoration, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Mass and ministry for children and teenagers. BYO Lunch. For more information, please contact 0468 486 782, email drcsydney@gmail.com or visit www.divineretreatcentre.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 1 August

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at Our Lady of Czestochowa Queen of Poland Church, 116-132 Quakers Rd Marayong on Thursday 1 August at 6pm. Dinner will be served after wards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

ACMRO National Conference: 5 – 7 August

The 6th National Conference on Missionary Clergy and Religious in Australia: Challenges and Opportunities will be held at Rydges South Bank, Brisbane, from 5 – 7 August. The conference will provide an opportunity for our missionary priests and religious to provide and obtain mutual support through sharing experiences with each other. For more information and to register, visit https://www.acmro.catholic.org.au/

Young Women Day Retreat: 10 August

A retreat day for young women aged 18 and over is being held at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa on Saturday 10 August from 10am to 3.30pm. The theme is “Discerning Where God is Leading Me in the Here and Now.” Discover how to deepen your relationship to Jesus in your everyday life. RSVP by Monday 5 August to Sr M Luka Junemann on 0439 537 843 or srmluka@schoenstatt.org.au

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 10 – 11 August

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship at the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Marriage Enrichment Weekend from 10 to 11 August at St John Bosco Parish, Engadine. Book online at www.wwme.org.au. For further enquiries, contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419, adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

Rome Pilgrimages:

Rome Pilgrimages, by the Archdiocese of Sydney, is a Catholic pilgrimage which deepens one’s prayer life, offers a cultural experience, and connects pilgrims to our tradition and faith. The cost of the 7-day Pilgrimage is $2,350.00 (twin share accommodation – excludes airfares, some meals and travel insurance). Discounts available for large groups. Pilgrims stay at Domus Australia in the heart of Rome with opportunities for daily Mass. For more information, call 1800 753 959 or email pilgrimage@sydneycatholic.org

Visiting Rome? Stay at Domus Australia:

Domus Australia is a 32-room Boutique Pilgrim Guesthouse established by the Australian Catholic Church, welcoming travellers to Rome seeking comfortable accommodation and an ideal base from which to explore historical and cultural sites of the Eternal City. Centrally located with a magnificently restored Chapel featuring daily Mass in English, Domus Australia is the perfect oasis in the heart of Rome for Aussie pilgrims. For enquiries, please contact reservations@domusaustralia.org or visit www.domusaustralia.org

