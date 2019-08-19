News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Plenary Council 2020:

The National Centre for Pastoral Research has just published Listen to what the Spirit is saying, the final report of the Listening and Dialogue stage of the Plenary Council. The report captures the voices of the more than 222,000 people who shared their submissions, questions and stories of faith during the 10-month process. Access the report at: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au/resources/reports

CatholicCare Bereavement Support Program: 8 August – 19 September

CatholicCare Solo Parent Services is starting a bereavement support program for those whose spouse has died. The programme will be held weekly on Thursdays from 10am to 12midday from 8 August to 19 September at Mackillop Hall, Granville. An Information session will be held on Thursday 1 August at 10am. For more information, call Rita at Solo Parent Services on 02 8843 2575.

Baulkham Hills Parish Adult Catechesis: 12 August – 3 October

Baulkham Hills Parish is conducting a series of catechesis for adults and teenagers starting on 12 August and running every Monday and Thursday evenings at 7.30pm until 3 October. Sessions will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Hall, Baulkham Hills and are free, for more information, please contact Lucas Neira on 0428 831 256 or the parish office on 02 9639 8385.

2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar: 30 August

American Catholic Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers is the guest speaker at The Life, Family and Marriage Office’s 2019 Faith in Marriage Seminar on Friday 30 August at St Paul’s Catholic College Hall, Greystanes from 7.30pm. Free entry and a light supper will be served afterwards. Donations are welcome. Please register your attendance to 02 8838 3460 or lmf@parracatholic.org

Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Retired and Sick Priests: 1 September

There will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – on Father’s Day. Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive. Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible. Donations can be made here: parracatholic.org/csf

CYP Convent Crawl: 7 September

Catholic Youth Parramatta are organising a ‘Convent Crawl’ – an opportunity for young women to experience a day-long journey glimpsing the life of consecrated women. Join CYP as they visit four religious communities across the Diocese of Parramatta. 7 September from 6am to 8.30pm. To register, please visit parracatholic.org/conventcrawl. For inquiries, please contact qwayne.guevara@parracatholic.org

Spanish Chaplaincy Celebration: 8 September

Sydney’s Latin American Catholic Community will celebrate its Santa Maria Festival on 8 September at Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton. Bishop Rolando José Alvarez Lagos from the Diocese of Matagalpa, Nicaragua will be the main celebrant. Rosary begins at 9.30am with Mass at 10.30am and celebrations to follow.

Adult Confirmation: 10 September

Adult Confirmation for 2019 will be held on Tuesday 10 September at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta from 7.30pm. A Catechesis Day for Adult Confirmation will be held on Saturday 31 August from 9.30am to 2pm. Any adult over 16 years wanting to be confirmed please see your Parish Office for information or contact the Office for Worship on 02 8838 3456 or mary-louise.walsh@parracatholic.org

Ministry of Communion to the Sick and Dying Ongoing Formation: 14 September

The Office for Worship is organising a formation day for those already involved in the ministry, Ministers of Communion to the Sick and the Dying on Saturday 14 September at the Institute for Mission, Blacktown, from 9:30am until 2pm. Morning tea and lunch will be provided. RSVP by 10 September. To RSVP, please contact the Office for Worship team on anne.alimangohan@parracatholic.org or 8838 3456.

Australian Catholic Youth Festival, Perth: 7 – 11 December 2019

ACYF19 is a biennial national gathering of Catholic young people established by the Bishops of Australia. The event involves three days of exciting, large scale Plenary’s, tens of workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, fun, expos and concludes with an outdoor mass with the City of Perth. Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta will be leading an expected 200 participants. Free twin-share hotel accommodation is being offered now. For more information and to register visit www.catholicyouthparramatta.org

Other Notices

Volunteer in the Kimberley

The Catholic Diocese of Broome, WA, is looking for volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of six months. For further details, please contact volunteer coordinator Anneliese Rohr on (08) 9192 1060, email volunteers@broomediocese.org or visit www.broomediocese.org/volunteering

Ecumenism in Australia, Yesterday and Today: 29 August

The Commission for Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations in the Archdiocese of Sydney invites you to a special lecture reflecting on Pope John Paul II’s Ecumenical Encyclical, Ut Unum Sint (That They May Be One). Thursday 29 August from 6pm to 8pm at The Peter Cosgrove Centre, Level 18, Tenison Woods House, ACU North Sydney Campus. For more information, and to book, visit www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=536172&

Men’s Retreat Weekend: 30 August – 1 September

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre, Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting a men’s retreat weekend from 30 August to 1 September. Join other men of faith exploring how the power of “yes” changes circumstances in dark times. Registration is $230 for the weekend. For more information, and to RSVP, contact 02 4630 0233, email contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit http://towersretreat.org.au

Campion College Australia Book Fair: 31 August

The Library at Campion College Australia will be holding a book fair with a large number of second-hand books for sale. 10am-3pm at Campion College, 8-14 Austin Woodbury Plc, Old Toongabbie. Inquiries (02) 9896 9307 or email k.vanaardt@campion.edu.au

A Christian’s perspective on the Islamic notion of Service: 3 September

The Australian Intercultural Society and Trinity College present a conversation on ‘A Christian’s perspective on the Islamic notion of service’ with guest speaker Dr Jon Pahl at Old Warden’s Lodge, Trinity College, Parkville, Melbourne on 3 September from 6.30pm to 8pm. Fr Jon will also launch his new book “Fethullah Gulen: A Life of Hizmet’. Registration is free. To RSVP, visit https://jonphal.eventbrite.com.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 September

Youth aged 18 to 35 are invited to join The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the Holy Hour for Vocations at the Holy Spirit Convent, Plumpton, on Thursday 5 September at 7pm. Dinner will be served afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula – vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Reflection Day for Women – 7 September

Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa, is hosting a reflection day for women on Saturday 7 September from 9.30am to 3pm. Sr M Isabell Naumann will speak on the theme ‘give me the living water, that I may never thirst again.’ $25 per person and BYO lunch. To RSVP by 4 September, please contact 02 4773 8338 or info@schoenstatt.org.au

OLMC Epping 40 Year Reunion: 7 September

Did you graduate from OLMC Epping in 1979? If so, you are welcome to the 40 Year Reunion at the Chats Room, The Ranch Hotel, North Ryde on 7 September from 12 to 4pm. $25 per person for cocktail food, drinks pay as you go from the bar. RSVP to rsvpolmcepping@gmail.com (please include maiden name).

Sherry Weddell Presentation: 14 September

Author of the Intentional Disciple series and co-founder of the Catherine of Siena Institute, Sherry Weddell, is presenting on the topic Making Disciples in the Catholic Parish: Discerning Our Mission at the Caroline Chisholm Centre in Pennant Hills on 14 September from 9.30am to 4pm. For more information and to register, please call Natalie Moutia on (02) 9379 1626 or email faith.formation@bbcatholic.org.au.

Listen with the soul Retreat: 16 – 23 September

Fr Kevin Dance and Sr Jill Dance will lead participants into an experience of inner prayer at the St Clement’s Retreat Centre, Galong, NSW from 16 to 23 September. The retreat provides an opportunity for group sharing, also times for deep silence, healing and reconciliation. $650 single ensuite room or $550 for shared facilities. For enquiries and bookings, please contact info@stclement.com.au

OLMC Parramatta 50 Year Reunion: 21 September

Did you commence Year 7 at OLMC in 1964, or attend any year thereafter, such that you did your HSC in 1969, or your SC in 1967? It’s OK if you left before your exams, you’re still welcome at our 50th Reunion! Contact Jennifer Newton: email fiftyyearsonolmc64-69@hotmail.com or Facebook page OLMC Parramatta 1964-1969 50th Reunion (September 2019).

International Day of Peace Interfaith Peace Service: 21 September

The Parramatta Mission is hosting an interfaith peace service on the International Day of Peace, Saturday 21 September from 2pm at the Fellowship Centre, Parramatta Mission, 119 Macquarie St, Parramatta. Professor Peter Shergold, Chancellor, Western Sydney University will speak during the service, which will include time for prayer and silent reflection. For further information, contact Rev Dr Manas Ghoust on 0429 892 548 or manas.ghoush@parramattamission.org.au

Discernment Retreat: 27 September – 29 September

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are offering a discernment retreat “The Compass of the Discernment” for women (aged 18-35) to reflect on that most important of questions: “Lord, what are you asking of me? How are you calling me to give?” It is a great opportunity to meet and spend time with the sisters. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP Sr Paula vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Lifting the Veil Retreat Extended Weekend: 27 – 30 September

St Mary’s Towers Retreat Centre in Douglas Park, NSW, is hosting ‘Lifting the Veil – Living in Liminal Space,’ presented by Fr John Armstrong from 27 to 30 September. This retreat is a time for us to stop and listen to where God’s spirit is moving in life. For more information and to RSVP, contact 02 4630 0233, contact@towersretreat.org.au or visit http://towersretreat.org.au

Rome Pilgrimages:

Rome Pilgrimages, by the Archdiocese of Sydney, is a Catholic pilgrimage which deepens one’s prayer life, offers a cultural experience, and connects pilgrims to our tradition and faith. The cost of the 7-day Pilgrimage is $2,350.00 (twin share accommodation – excludes airfares, some meals and travel insurance). Discounts available for large groups. Pilgrims stay at Domus Australia in the heart of Rome with opportunities for daily Mass. For more information, call 1800 753 959 or email pilgrimage@sydneycatholic.org

Visiting Rome? Stay at Domus Australia:

Domus Australia is a Boutique Pilgrim Guesthouse established by the Australian Catholic Church, welcoming travellers to Rome seeking comfortable accommodation and an ideal base from which to explore historical and cultural sites of the Eternal City. Centrally located with a magnificently restored Chapel featuring daily Mass in English, Domus Australia is the perfect oasis in the heart of Rome for Aussie pilgrims. For enquiries, please contact reservations@domusaustralia.org or visit www.domusaustralia.org

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

