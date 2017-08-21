News & Events Weekly Update

Postal plebiscite on “same-sex marriage” announced

The Australian Government has announced there will be a postal plebiscite on whether the definition of marriage in the Marriage Act 1961 should be changed to include “same-sex marriage”. Ballot papers will be sent out to households on Tuesday, 12 September and all votes must be received back by Tuesday, 7 November. Vote No, to keep marriage as a unique relationship between a woman and a man. You can also find more information here: https://www.catholic.org.au/plebiscite

St Patrick’s Quarter

The Diocese of Parramatta is to begin major planning on a new multi-stage project known as St Patrick’s Quarter around the St Patrick’s Cathedral precinct in Parramatta. The project will consist of a new Parramatta CBD school, new Diocesan building and a new residential/commercial complex. For further information, please visit www.stpatricksquarter.org or email comms@parra.catholic.org.au.

Volunteers Needed

Kimberley Catholic Volunteer Service: The Diocese of Broome, WA, requires volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various important voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of 6 months. We are currently seeking volunteers for the Balgo, Bidyadanga and Warmun for the wet season. Accommodation and food is provided. For further details on how to be a part of this unique experience, and an application form, please contact: Volunteer Coordinator: Anneliese Rohr 08 9192 1060 or Email: volunteers@broomediocese.org Web: www.broomediocese.org

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta

HIGH SUPPORT NEEDS CLASSES Kirinari, Xavier College, Llandilo Wiyanga, St Patrick’s Marist College Dundas are accepting enrolments. Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta provides an inclusive education for students, recognising that some students with a moderate intellectual disability may need additional support. High support needs classes provide students with an alternate platform that addresses their learning needs. Direct enquiries to Alma George, Manager Diverse Learning Needs, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta on 0407233622 or Alma.George@parra.catholic.edu.au by Wednesday 30 August 2017.

Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Retired and Sick Priests – 3 September.

There will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – on Father’s Day. Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive. Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

Q & A Programme “Let’s Talk About What Matters”: 3 September

Held at The Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, Sydney, 1.30pm – 3.00pm.

September 3 – “Pluralism: Why can’t They be more like me?” Captain Mona Shindy & Rev Peter Kurti;

September 24 – “Social Media – A force for good?” Professor Gerard Goggin & Cecilia Hilder;

October 1 – “Pornography: Who does it harm?” Rev Fr John Baron op; October 22 “Finding the Courage to make a Difference” Fr Frank Brennan sj AO and Alpha Cheng. No need to book. No charge. Further information: website: catalyst-for-renewal.com.au Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or 02 9990 7003

Mount St Benedict Centre: 4 September

Your Journey, Your Song – This day of reflection is an invitation to explore and celebrate the power of music and song in engaging us with our God. All are welcome – no previous singing or musical experience is required! Date: Saturday 9 September 10.00am-3.30pm. Facilitator: Beth Riolo and Marianne Patton. Cost: $30.00. Morning Tea provided; BYO lunch. Bookings by: Monday 4 September. email: mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au Phone: 02 9484 6208 Where: 449D Pennant Hills Rd. Entrance off Hull Road.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 September

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations Thursday, 7th September 2017, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: 8 September

2017 Faith in marriage seminar: Men, Women & the Mystery of Love. Presented by Dr Edward Sri at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall Parramatta on Friday 8th September, 7.30pm sharp. Register: 8838 3460 or lmf@parra.catholic.org.au. Sponsored by the Life Marriage & Family Office Diocese of Parramatta and Parousia Media.

Annual Diocesan CCD Mass: Friday 8 September

All catechists and family members are invited to the Annual CCD Mass, concelebrated by Bishop Vincent Long and priests of the Diocese at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 7 Grantham Road, Seven Hills on September 8th at 11am. Papal Blessings and other Certificates will be presented after Mass. A light lunch will follow in the Parish Hall. Please rsvp your parish coordinator or contact Maree Collis 98904731

Child Protection Sunday: 10 September

The Australian Catholic Church lists Child Protection Sunday for 10 September 2017. The Sunday concludes Child Protection Week celebrated across Australia. As has become the custom each year the Child Protection Sunday and preceding week, provides a focus reminding each of us to play a part in protecting our children. The work of safeguarding and protecting minors and other vulnerable people is ongoing and of the highest priority for the Diocese of Parramatta. More information about this topic can be found here: http://www.safeguarding.org.au/

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 September

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Single Life Vocation Retreat: 15-17 September

A Retreat for Women at Mt Schoenstatt who would like to find out more about the Vocation to Single Life. The weekend will provide an opportunity to meet Women who are living the Single Life vocation and learn about how this vocation is lived and fostered. For more information or to register contact Sr M Julie Brcar: juliebrcar@gmail.com or 0408 738 334.

Reflection day for Women: 16 September

Saturday 16 September, 9.30 am – 3.00 pm, Mt Schoenstatt Fairlight Rd Mulgoa. Led by Sr Mary Louise Walsh. Cost: $25, BYO lunch. To register or for more information info@schoenstatt.org.au Or call 4773 8338.

Pilgrimage: A taste before the real thing!: September 24 – October 6

An AMAZING 13-day Encounter tour of Timor Leste. An EXPERIENCED GUIDE leads your visit to communities where Palms volunteers work with host communities. Get a UNIQUE UNDERSTANDING of their daily lives; an INCREDIABLE INSIGHT into Timorese culture. WITNESS sustainable development. Visit palms.org.au/encounter . Call Roger during business hours: 0431995058.

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2018: Rise Up

A wonderful opportunity for a faith formation experience for parishioners, leaders, teachers, catechists … all people in ministry and all people who would like to enrich their faith! Join this pilgrimage group to attend the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 14th – 23rd March 2018. Cost of pilgrimage $3080 for 7 days with some additional expenses. Please contact Lisa Bright on 9622 1125 or lbright@mqofblacktown.org.au for an information pack.

