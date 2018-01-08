News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Special edition of Catholic Outlook

At the request of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Catholic Outlook will be back in print for a special, one-off December 2017 Christmas edition. This special edition will be a beautifully bound, 40-page, A4 magazine and will showcase the work of the parishes, ministries and agencies of the Diocese of Parramatta. Look out for copies in your parishes and schools from Monday 4 December.

Deanery and Diocesan Pastoral Councils

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv launched our new councils on Saturday 2 December at St Andrew’s Parish, Marayong. He called on our councils to be listening bodies, particularly to those who are “outside the tent”. Council members are to be connected to the grassroots, to help him listen and respond to the real needs and concerns of the people. More information, including council membership, can be found on www.faithinourfuture.org.au

Positions Vacant

Youth Minister – St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill

Accounts Officer – Chancery Office, Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

School Maintenance & Outdoor Worker – Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Baulkham Hills. Must have valid Working With Children Check, Commence February 2018, 3 hours/day- 5 days per week , Pre-employment Medical Assessment required, General maintenance experience preferred, 2 Referees, Applicants addressed to: The Principal – ololbhills@parra.catholic.edu.au

Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse

After five years of work, the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has submitted its final report to government and will now come to an end. The Diocese of Parramatta will continue working with police and other relevant authorities to ensure the Catholic Church remains as safe as possible for children and other vulnerable people.

In its submissions, the Royal Commission has released its reports on Case Study 44 relating to the Diocese of Parramatta (this report has not yet been made public) and Case Study 50 relating to Catholic Church in Australia. The Diocese of Parramatta now begins the process of reviewing this material.

The Diocese of Parramatta once again offers its unreserved and deepest apologies to those many people who have suffered because of the child sexual abuse that has occurred in the context of Church ministry. In particular, the Diocese of Parramatta apologises to survivors of abuse and their families for the hurt and suffering this abuse has caused throughout their lives.

The Diocese of Parramatta is committed to continuously reviewing and improving its child protection policies and procedures. For more information please visit www.safeguarding.org.au. For more information please refer to the Royal Commission website: www.childabuseroyalcommission.gov.au. For anyone needing information and support please contact the Diocese of Parramatta information line on (02) 8838 3419. Concerns or allegations about any criminal offence should be reported to NSW Police on 131 444.

Volunteers for the homeless needed

The Order of Malta requires volunteers to visit ‘homeless hotspots’ around Parramatta. Volunteer drivers, nurses and paramedics are needed to provide this service to Parramatta’s homeless. If you would like to learn more, please email info@smom.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 1 February

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite young adults (aged 18-35) to join them for Holy Hour for Vocations. Thursday, 1st February 2018, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula email: vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Grief to Grace: 8 – 13 April

Healing the Wounds of Abuse – is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Women in Leadership: 13 – 15 April

For women of any age and experience in formal leadership positions and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes etc. The inspirational Sr Hilda Scott OSB (presenter at ACYF) and Dr Leoni Degenhardt will be the presenters. April 13-15 2018 at Benedictine Abbey, 695 Mountain Road, Jamberoo. Info: 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au

