“A dedicated priest and a family man!”: Requiem Mass for Fr Brian Rooney

The Funeral Mass for Fr Brian Rooney was celebrated today at St Michael’s Church, Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant for the Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Fr Brian Rooney. Concelebrating was Most Rev Bede Heather, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Parramatta and clergy from the Diocese of Parramatta and other Dioceses.

Bishop Vincent paid tribute to the leadership of Fr Brian and said his loss would be felt by his former parishioners at St Clair, Westmead and North Parramatta parishes.

“Today we come to farewell a fine priest and a wonderful brother, Fr Brian Rooney, who never lost the essential joy of the Gospel” Bishop Vincent said.

Commenting on Facebook, Marg Roon remembered Fr Brian as “A dedicated priest and a family man!”.

“Fr Rooney was a big part of our families story” Natalie Vella, a former parishioner of Fr Brian from Holy Spirit parish St Clair, also said via the Diocese of Parramatta Facebook page.

Bishop Bede Heather delivered the homily, warmly remembering Fr Brian as a servant of the people who came from “a strongly Catholic family and a very talented family”.

“We gather today to thank God for his life. People naturally warmed to him” Bishop Bede said, adding that Fr Brian “aspired to serve, rather than to rule”.

The Mass was live streamed on the Diocese of Parramatta’s Facebook page and can be viewed here.

Fr Brian Rooney, Pastor Emeritus of St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, died in retirement on 19 December 2017 aged 87. Born on 19 September 1930 and ordained to the priesthood on 20 July 1963, Fr Brian was a priest for over 50 years.

Fr Brian was born in Ballina, a town that is in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, near the Queensland border. One of six children, Fr Brian was the son of Charles Joseph Rooney and Margaret Mary (formerly Russell).

He was educated in Earlwood NSW after his family moved to Sydney. His early primary school education was with the Sisters of Mercy and he then went on to complete primary and secondary school with the Christian Brothers at Lewisham.

Leaving school in 1945, Fr Brian began work in the clerical section of the Public Works Department of NSW.

A vocation to the priesthood was calling however and after 10 years of public service, he entered St Columba’s junior seminary at Springwood. From there, he continued his studies at St Patrick’s College, Manly.

Fr Brian was ordained to the priesthood in St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney on 20 July 1963.