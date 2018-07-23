News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office For Worship is taking enrolments for its Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses for those who are interested in being Readers, Extraordinary Ministers of Communion, Bringing Communion to the Sick and Dying. To be held at the Institute For Mission at 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. Enrolments close 9 August. NOTE: Introduction Session on 16 August is compulsory. Please see your Parish office for a form or for more information contact ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au or 02 8838 3456 or parracatholic.org/office-for-worship

We’re hiring!

If you’re studying or recently graduated from accounting and looking to get your foot in the door in finance, the Diocese of Parramatta Diocesan Development Fund is looking for a casual Trainee Assistant Accountant with an immediate start. For more information contact ddffinance@parraddf.org.au

IFM Themes of Faith Program

Exploring Catholic life, faith and action themes – for people keen on very manageable home readings/reflection ready to attend great group conversations. Ten Monday evenings and one Saturday morning are spread out across July 30 to Oct 29. Gatherings break into mentored groups of 10 – excellent for age 18 to seniors – builds confidence to grow and share faith. See ifm.org.au or call the IFM team 9296 6369

IFM Reflective Ministry Program

This enjoyable program aims to enrich those involved in service/ministry of Catholic communities – excellent chance for learning and further shaping of faith and purpose. Ten Tuesday evenings and two Saturday mornings are spread out across August 18 to Dec 1 – presenters’ inputs, journaling and application to ministry – group size about 35. See ifm.org.au or call the IFM team 9296 6369

ACYMC 2018

Early-bird registration for the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention hosted by the Diocese of Parramatta on behalf of the Australian Catholic Bishops is now open at www.acymc.org.au. The event will host up to 500 adult delegates who are engaged in ministry with young people in parishes, schools, agencies and ministries of the Catholic Church. Rooty Hill RSL, September 21-23.

Contact James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta for more information (02) 8838 3428 or james.camden@parracatholic.org

Save the Date – Liturgy Conference 2018

Date: 10 November 2018. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Workshops (still to be finalised): Singing the Psalms, RCIA ritual & symbols, Training Junior Altar Servers and Music and Prayer in the Classroom. To register your interest go to: https://parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018/

Tickets: On sale soon (we’ll let you know when).

Faith in Marriage Seminar: 3 August

All are welcome to attend the 2018 ‘Faith in Marriage’ Seminar address is entitled ‘Marriage & Men in Contemporary Society’ and will be given by Robert Falzon co-founder of menALIVE. All parishioners are warmly welcome to attend this free event on Friday 3 August at 7.30pm at the Institute for Mission, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. Please RSVP to lmf@parracatholic.org or phone 02 8838 3460.

Office for Worship Formation Day: 11 August

The Office For Worship is offering a Ministry of Communion to the Sick and Dying Ongoing Formation Day on Saturday 11 August, 9.30am – 2.00pm (Morning Tea and lunch provided) at the Institute For Mission, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. RSVP by 6 of August, 2018. For more information or to register contact ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org 02 8838 3456.

St Philomena Association Holy Masses: 11 August

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at midday with Confession from 11.30am: St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63, epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 12 August

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Concert at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta: 17 August

Sydney Philharmonia – Chamber Singers: TALBOT Path of Miracles – Tickets via www.sydneyphilharmonia.com.au – More details at: www.stpatscathedral.com.au

Holy Spirit Seminary Open Day: 19 August

“Come and See Day” at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park on 19 August 2018 is a whole-day event, inspired by Our Lord’s invitation to the two disciples of John the Baptist to “Come and see”, found in the Gospel of John. Open Day provides single men open to a priestly vocation with the opportunity to experience seminary life, beginning with Holy Mass at St Oliver’s Parish Church at 10 am, followed by talks, a tour, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and dinner with Bishop Vincent. RSVP essential. Please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan via johnpaul.escarlan@parracatholic.org or 0420 310 771

Migrant and Refugee Week: 20-26 August

Pope Francis has chosen as the theme for the 104th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, ‘Welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating migrants and refugees’. We are challenged by the message of the Holy Father to consider how we can welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants and refugees in our own Australian context. For more information please visit: parracatholic.org/socialjustice

Creating a Safe Church: 31 August – 1 September

The Diocese of Parramatta is co-hosting two days of presentations by Fr Hans Zollner SJ addressing the most significant issues facing the Catholic Church today with respect to harmful behaviour, including the theological and spiritual implications arising from the abuse crisis and their impact on victims and survivors, together with members of the Church.

Fr Hans is regarded as one of the leading ecclesiastical experts in the field of safeguarding of minors and on areas concerning sexual abuse both in the Roman Catholic Church and beyond. More information and registration via parracatholic.org/safechurch

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. It is a significant moment for the Church in Australia to make decisions about the future. To prepare the agenda for the Plenary Council, all of God’s people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” Find out more about the Plenary Council 2020 at the new website, now online: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

Communicating Hope and Trust: How can we share the message of Christ and his Gospel in contemporary Australia? Speakers from Australia and abroad will challenge delegates at the Australian Catholic Communications Congress to take up Pope Francis’ call for Catholics to “communicate hope and trust”. September 5-7 in Brisbane. All are welcome. Find out more and register at www.catholic.org.au/accc

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

The Catenian Charity Inc. Scholarship

The Catenians are offering a $5,000 scholarship to advance the interests of Australian Catholic students, aged between 15-25, who are in necessitous circumstances, enrolled at an Australian tertiary institution or tertiary residential college. For more details contact info@bryantchurch.com.au or john_monkhouse@iprimus.com.au. Applications close 4 August 2018.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 2 August

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 2 August at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula via vocationscsfn@gmail.com or 0449 656 406.

Catalyst for Renewal: 5 August

Catalyst for Renewal – Q & A at the Crypt, St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, The Rocks, will be held on Sunday 5 August between 1.30pm-3.00pm with Kathleen McCormack AM. Topic: “What are the Implications for the People of God arising from the Royal Commission”. This follows on from our earlier Q & A with Robert Fitzgerald AM on the 27 May. Entry: $10 per head or donation. No need to book. Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or website: catalystforrenewal.org.au.

Campion College Book Sale: 11 August

The Library at Campion College Australia will be holding a book sale with a large number of second hand books for sale. Subjects include theology, literature, history and philosophy. Saturday 11 August from 10am to 4pm at Campion College Australia, 8-14 Austin Woodbury Place, Old Toongabbie, NSW 2146. Inquiries via 02 9896 9307 and k.doughty@campion.edu.au

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 10-12 August

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Marriage Enrichment Weekend: 17-19 August

Take the time to step back from everyday distractions and rediscover your relationship! 17 – 19 August at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Book online at www.wwme.org.au – alternatively contact Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 19 August

Senator Susan Ryan AO – Catholic Social Justice and parliamentary politics. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Christian Meditation: 19 August

You are invited to our Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Days for 2018 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 19 August. Arrival time at the monastery is from 10am for a 10:30am start. Conclusion is around 3pm. Mass is celebrated at 2pm. There will be presentations and periods of meditation with the opportunity of an introduction to Christian Meditation for newcomers. Bring your own picnic lunch. Tea and coffee provided. Registration is on the day. There is no set charge, a donation may be made for the monks. There may be accommodation available at the Monastery Guest House enquiries to Br Terry Cavanagh on 0438 282 318. Other enquiries to Ann Bergman 02 9498 2625 anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas 02 9456 4775 atlomas@bigpond.com

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.