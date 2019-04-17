Notre Dame fire: Pope joins Paris in sorrow, Vatican offers technical expertise

Pope Francis expresses his sorrow to the Archbishop of Paris, and the people of France, for the fire that devastated Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, as the Vatican offers technical assistance for the historic sanctuary’s reconstruction.

“Following the fire that ravaged a large part of Notre Dame Cathedral, I join you in your sorrow, as well as that of the faithful of your diocese, the inhabitants of Paris, and all the French people.”

Pope Francis sent those words of solidarity to Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris on Tuesday.

He assured all the people of France of his spiritual closeness and prayers during Holy Week, as the Church recalls Jesus’ passion, death, and resurrection.

National symbol damaged

“This disaster,” he wrote, “caused serious damage to a historic building.”

“But,” the Pope went on, “I recognise that it has also affected a national symbol dear to the hearts of Parisians and French people, in the diversity of their convictions.”

He called Notre Dame “an architectural jewel of a collective memory,” and said it was “the location of many great events and a testimony to the faith and prayer of the city’s Catholics.”

Hope for the future

Pope Francis expressed his appreciation for the courage of the firemen who intervened to contain the blaze and his hope that it return to its former glory.

“May Notre Dame Cathedral once again become – thanks to reconstruction efforts and the mobilisation of all – a sign of the faith of those who built it.”

He said the 860-year-old sanctuary represents “the architectural and spiritual heritage of Paris, of France, and of all humanity.”

Vatican offers expertise

Also on Tuesday, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi offered the Vatican’s technical know-how to help rebuild Notre Dame.

The President of the Pontifical Council for Culture told reporters that the Holy See could take part in some specific area of the reconstruction, making reference to the technical expertise of the Vatican Museums.

“We have the type of know-how that the whole world recognises as being of a high quality,” said Cardinal Ravasi. “So I think an eventual future offer by the Holy See will be significant.”

With thanks to Vatican News and Devin Watkins, where this article originally appeared.