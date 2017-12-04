Old Meets New

Our first Australians recently met a group of our newest Australians

CatholicCare Aboriginal Women’s Art Group recently met a group of refugee women from House of Welcome at the Cultural Exchange day.

All the women from the Aboriginal group taught their eco dyeing skills to the refugee women and they shared stories, dance and art.

The Blue Mountains Women’s Health Centre assisted with funds for the scarves and the women from CatholicCare CREATE 4 Wellbeing group brought in lots of flowers and leaves for the eco dyeing.

RELATED: House of Welcome finds a new home in Granville

RELATED: Create 4 Wellbeing