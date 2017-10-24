The Ordination to the Diaconate of Jerome Emmanuel and Rodrigo Rupac took place on 21 October, 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass. In his homily, Bishop Vincent said the the ordination of Jerome and Rodrigo is a blessing to the Diocese of Parramatta.

“God sure works in mysterious ways bringing two of you from different backgrounds into service as deacons in the church of Parramatta. Your openness to the stirrings of the heart and the promptings of the Spirit has led you on a journey of great promise and blessing. The God who formed you in your mother’s womb continues to guide you, at times off the beaten track and into a great unknown. And yet, if you are sensitive to his nudging and willing to go into the deep, he will make you into his instruments.

“Your ordination is none other than to make God the centre of your life. It is to manifest the person, life and ministry of Christ through your ministry of service.”

Jerome’s family has been essential in his journey of faith and his admiration for them is clear.

“The seed of faith was planted firstly by my parents, and secondly by my aunts Sr Brigitte and Sr Rose, who in their 80s still serve as nuns in the Holy Family order, and close relatives who serve as priests,” Jerome said.

“The formation process simply affirmed my thoughts on faith and allowed me to position the sail of my life receptive to the voice of God, and such faith has taken a firm hold.”

Rodrigo is eager to move into this new stage of life, devoted to service of the Church through the Mass and pastoral outreach. His enthusiasm and love for God are palpable.

“One body of teaching that continuously fascinates and captivates me is about the Holy Mass. I believe the Mass ought to be the nerve centre of our life and prayers – personally and collectively. As the Catechism describes, it is truly the ‘source and summit of the Christian Life’,” Rodrigo said.

“The ultimate sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross is perpetuated in the celebration of the Mass.”

