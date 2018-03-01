Oz Rosary Around Australia

On Sunday 13th May, Fatima day, Australia will hold their own big national rosary right around the country. A group of Sydney people under the patronage of Bishop David Cremin have been busy organising the event since November last year.

In October last year, 2017 on the feast of Our Lady of Victory, later to be known as Our Lady of the Rosary, well over one million lay people gathered in Poland around the Polish borders to pray the Rosary for the protection of their country and to intercede for their young people.

Ireland then followed with well over thirty thousand lay people gathering at fifty-three venues around the country, many of them on the coastal beaches and hills overlooking the ocean.

The number 53 was chosen because there are 53 Hail Marys in the Rosary. After Ireland, Italy’s coastal parishes organised the rosary. England and France will are now organising their big rosary events on the 28th and 29th Of April respectively.

Organisers in England already have over 60 groups volunteering to gather and pray on beaches, cliffs and in public places around the entire coast of the U.K.

Already many groups have registered on the Oz Rosary Facebook site to participate in the event. One group will be gathering at Coogie overlooking the beach itself, while other rosary and prayer groups from Queensland, Penrith, Canberra, Bathurst, Oberon, Greystanes, Cabramatta, and West Wyalong have registered to pray.

Many others have expressed interest in being one of the 53 venues to participate in the occasion.

Some people are organising to say their rosaries before or after their parish

Mass on Sunday 13th. If you or your group would like to participate or be one of the 53 sites on Fatima day registered to pray the rosary on that day please log on to Oz Rosary#53 Facebook site or contact Jane on 0476 535 595.

By Sue Martggin