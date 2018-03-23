Palm Sunday & Good Friday Night Walk

Thousands of young people from schools, parishes and movements join with their family and friends each year for Palm Sunday and Good Friday with Catholic Youth Parramatta. Don’t forget to wear cultural dress or other CYP branded clothing from WYD or ACYF as we celebrate our local World Youth Day at the Cathedral.

Don’t forget to bring a gold coin donation for pizza and drinks at our event following mass and stop by the COSMOS stall who can answer all your questions about our proposed pilgrimage to Mexico, Panama and Dallas next January as we count down the days until final pricing and registration officially opens.

We have been inundated with almost 190 expressions of interest at this stage. It’s exciting to see that such a strong, ‘purpose for pilgrimage’ is evident in the Diocese of Parramatta amongst our young people!