People’s Councils offer Fresh Voices and Fresh Hearts

In late September 2017, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv invited nominations for both Deanery Pastoral Councils and the Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Throughout October, people from across our diocese nominated themselves or others to these councils, local priests endorsed their nominations, and in late November, appointments were announced. The new members gathered with Bishop Vincent for a formation day on Saturday 2 December and the councils commence their work in early 2018.

Why do we need advisory councils?

Ever since the early church, councils have been part of its identity. Our church recognises the need to listen carefully to its members before racing into decisions. Things are no different today. Our diocese already includes a Council of Priests, offering Bishop Vincent advice from members of the clergy. These new councils will complement this existing council with the voice of lay people.

These new bodies, aligning with our Pastoral Plan, Faith in our Future, will seek to strengthen the growing and sharing of faith in Christ within our diocese. Their membership includes a broad cross-section of people drawn from different places in the diocese and from different backgrounds and experiences.

RELATED: Diocesan and Deanery Pastoral Councils – Why they Matter

VIEW: Images of the new Deanery & Diocesan Pastoral Councils

What is the role of our Diocesan and Deanery Pastoral Councils?

Diocesan Pastoral Councils are described as being; “under the authority of the Bishop… to study and weigh those matters which concern the pastoral works in the diocese, and to propose practical conclusions concerning them.” (Code of Canon Law, article 511). Bishop Vincent will consult with the Diocesan Pastoral Council concerning pastoral realities, directions and possible strategies as well as priorities to support the ongoing formation of the diocese’s people and the diocese’s character. The council will actively maintain communication with the five Deanery Pastoral Councils. Importantly, its members do not represent particular parishes, but rather the broad sweep of the diocese.

Our Deanery Pastoral Councils will focus on common efforts across deanery regions for the mission of evangelisation, such common efforts also being envisaged in the Diocesan Pastoral Plan, Faith in Our Future. The Deanery Pastoral Council process includes a wider forum component to welcome the participation of others from the deanery. The forum opportunity will occur at least twice per year. Each Deanery Pastoral Council consists of up to two lay representatives from each parish in the deanery.

Further information is available from our diocesan website https://parracatholic.org.

Membership of Councils

Diocesan Pastoral Council

Members listed below have their parish included, but importantly, they are appointed to represent whole of diocese, rather than their local community:

Seethal Bency; Westmead

Leonard Blahut; Lawson

David Buckley; Blackheath

Sally-Anne Coppini; Kenthurst

Margaret Currie; St Clair

Ryan Hutton; Quakers Hill

Padmi Pathinather; Greystanes

Colleen-Ann Pillay; Winston Hills

John Portelli; Granville

Sr Grace Roclawska; CSFN Plumpton

Sr Catherine Slattery SGS; Blacktown

Michael Tan; Kellyville

Leo Tucker; Penrith

Mei Velasco; Marayong

Kiera Warda; Glenmore Park

Kevin Wilson; Toongabbie

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv;

Richard McMahon, Ex-officio

Central Deanery Pastoral Council

Antoinette Mangion; Blacktown

Phillipe Dulawan; Blacktown

Michael Adolphe; Doonside

Laurie Butiegieg; Doonside

Gary Cluff; Greystanes

Henanita Fatu; Greystanes

Gerry Adolphe; Lalor Park

Maria Power; Lalor Park

Anthony Culbert; Marayong

Fred Inglis; Marayong

Davis D’Souza; Plumpton

Socorro Morgan; Plumpton

Gerald Oblea; Quakers Hill

Carmelle Cuanan; Rooty Hill

John Jordan; Seven Hills

Judy Barden; Seven Hills

Vicki Baiada; Toongabbie

Bill Ryan; Toongabbie

Fr Paul Marshall; Greystanes – Dean

Wentworthville yet to confirm members

Eastern Deanery Pastoral Council

Michael Guillema; Cathedral

Priya Remigius; Cathedral

Lauren Chehade; Dundas Valley

Margaret Flitcroft; Dundas Valley

Richard Zaiter; Granville

Rosette Chidiac; Granville

Claudette Takchi; Granville East

Harry Stephens; Granville East

Kathryn Newman; Guildford

Sharmila Falzon; Guildford

Larry Mockler; Merrylands

Grey Fingleton; Westmead

Fr Bob Bossini; Cathedral – Dean

Harris Park, Parramatta North, Rydalmere yet to confirm members

Mountains Deanery Pastoral Council

Brian Bright; Blackheath

Michelle Davis; Blackheath

Kay Walker; Emu Plains

Lewis Zammit; Emu Plains

Mark Walker; Glenbrook

Matthew Twyford; Glenbrook

Jennifer McPhee; Katoomba

Zelko Livaic; Katoomba

Carol Teodori; Lawson

Maureen Ryan; Lawson

Kim Crawford; Springwood

Vic O’Callaghan; Springwood

Fr Mick O’Callaghan; Emu Plains – Dean

Northern Deanery Pastoral Council

Anne Lockwood; Baulkham Hills

Wendy Goonan; Baulkham Hills

Ann O’Brien; Castle Hill

John Abernethy; Castle Hill

Leonard Pinto; Kellyville

Paul Fameron; Kellyville

Sue Martin; Kenthurst

Mark Bonney; North Rocks

Peter Elchaar; North Rocks

Rowena Osmero; Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens

Gary Lee; Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens

Fr Ian McGinnity; North Rocks – Dean

Rouse Hill and Winston Hills yet to confirm members

Western Deanery Pastoral Council

Mary Dalli; Cranebrook

Michael Blair; Cranebrook

John Svoboda; Emerton

Gilbert Grech; Glenmore Park

Mary Prazak; Kingswood

Sunny Kiliroorparampil; Kingswood

Carmel Fenton; Luddenham-Warragamba

Jeanette Borg; Luddenham-Warragamba

Joaquim Mendes; Mt Druitt South

Vincent Sammut; Mt Druitt South

Anne Maree Pletkan; Penrith

Reena Mukherjee; Penrith

Pauleen West; Richmond

Cathy Richmond; Richmond

Geoffrey Pirotta; St Clair

Marlowe James Perfecto; St Clair

Moussa Seecy; St Marys

Stella Buhagiar; St Marys

Cita Adams; Windsor

Fr Andrew Fornal OP; Kingswood – Dean

Riverstone yet to confirm members.

By Richard McMahon,

Director of Pastoral Planning & Implementation.