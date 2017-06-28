REMINDER: Calling young Australians to be part of an international conversation

Young people across Australia are being called to share their views about life, faith, and their experience of Church through an online survey published today by the Australian Bishops.

The survey seeks to capture the opinions and perspectives of young people as part of a national consultation process that will inform an international conversation in Rome next year.

Pope Francis will lead the international conversation at the Vatican. Representatives from all over the world will be invited to Rome to share their experiences and views at a meeting in October 2018.

Australians aged between 16 and 29 years are encouraged to complete the survey. The questions cover a range of topics including: the experience of being listened to, using social media and technology, friendships and influences in today’s world, opportunities for engagement with Church activities such as, outreach programs, youth masses, community leadership or parish events.

With thanks to ACBC.