St Luke’s Marsden Park celebrates milestone

St Luke’s Catholic Faith Community, Marsden Park celebrated another milestone on Sunday, October 21, with the first Confirmations in the new community. Nine young members of the community received the Sacrament of Confirmation with Fr Peter Williams, Vicar General, visiting to celebrate the Sacrament at Sunday Mass. Almost 300 people gathered at St Luke’s Catholic College for the occasion and enjoyed our monthly International Food Fair after Mass. We continue to pray for Nathan, Miguel, Rafael, Joshua, Mikayla, Luke, Yanisha, Jessica and Bryce that the Holy Spirit will guide them always in their journey of faith. St Luke’s, which began with our first Mass on April 8, continues to grow and and looks forward to continuing to new people into our community.

