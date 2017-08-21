Support your retired and sick priests

There are 19 Parramatta clergy who are currently retired – two bishops, 15 priests and two deacons – all of whom are grateful for the support the people of the Diocese provide to them when they make a donation to the Clergy Support Foundation.

Father’s Day this year is on 3 September. That is also the day when there will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – the Bishop’s Annual appeal for Retired and Sick Priests.

The Diocese of Parramatta Clergy Support Foundation provides assistance to Diocesan priests who have retired or who are in ill-health. The support the Foundation provides can include financial assistance for the provision of welfare, maintenance, the necessities of life and even relief from poverty. Supporting the Clergy Support Foundation allows us to acknowledge priests who have ministered throughout our Diocese over a number of years, but who are now in need of our assistance.

While the Diocese is blessed to have many clergy aged over 65 still active in their Diocesan ministry, it is also true that in the near future, many of these will need our support. You can show your support for these priests by making a donation at any time to the Clergy Support Foundation, or by leaving a bequest to the Foundation.

Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive.

Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.