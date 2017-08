There are 19 Parramatta clergy who are currently retired – two bishops, 15 priests and two deacons – all of whom are grateful for the support the people of the Diocese provide to them when they make a donation to the Clergy Support Foundation.

Father’s Day this year is on 3 September. That is also the day when there will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – the Bishop’s Annual appeal for Retired and Sick Priests.

