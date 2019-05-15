We’re hiring! Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant (Part-Time)

About the Role
The purpose of the role of the Part Time Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant is to provide administrative and office support to the Liturgy Educator.
Responsibilities
- Maintain links with those responsible for the exercise of lay liturgical ministries in parishes.
- To offer support to parishes from the Office for Worship.
- To work closely with the Liturgy Educator in devising suitable strategies in responding to the needs expressed by those working in lay liturgical ministries in parishes.
- To prepare and distribute resources from the Office for Worship.
- Attending meetings of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission as part of the staff of the Office for Worship.
- Work collaboratively with the Liturgy Educator in the liturgical apostolate of the Office for Worship.
- Provide general office and administrative support to Office of Worship; e.g. typing, filing, minute taking, etc.
- Maintain database for Sacraments of Initiation and Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA).
- Facilitate contact with Sacramental Coordinators working in parishes administer or initiate various parish programs or support networks.
- Establish and maintain contact with those lay persons who have responsibility for organising lay liturgical ministries in parishes.
- Format, print and distribute newsletters, bulletins, DLC guidelines and policies etc.
- Maintain and update filing and records both electronic and paper based for department.
- Other duties as required by the Office of Worship.
- Establish and maintain cooperative, harmonious and effective working relationships with:
- The parish priest/s.
- Sacramental Coordinators.
- Lay Persons in lay liturgical ministries in parishes.
- Parish groups, parishioners and volunteers generally.
Essential Criteria
- Demonstrated knowledge in the areas of Liturgy and the Sacraments of the Catholic Church.
- Sound knowledge of and personal commitment to the Catholic Church and its teachings.
- Highly organised with good attention to detail.
- A clear communicator with a professional manner.
- Intermediate skills in Microsoft Office.
- Ability to work cooperatively and collaboratively in a team environment.
- Flexibility and ability to attend out of office hours events.
- Own car and current NSW driver’s license.
Desirable criteria
- Qualifications in Theology and/or Liturgy.
Join our team
Applications must include:
- A cover letter.
- A current resume.
Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Tuesday, 28 May 2019.
Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.