We’re hiring! Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant (Part-Time)

About the Role

The purpose of the role of the Part Time Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant is to provide administrative and office support to the Liturgy Educator.

Responsibilities

Maintain links with those responsible for the exercise of lay liturgical ministries in parishes.

To offer support to parishes from the Office for Worship.

To work closely with the Liturgy Educator in devising suitable strategies in responding to the needs expressed by those working in lay liturgical ministries in parishes.

To prepare and distribute resources from the Office for Worship.

Attending meetings of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission as part of the staff of the Office for Worship.

Work collaboratively with the Liturgy Educator in the liturgical apostolate of the Office for Worship.

Provide general office and administrative support to Office of Worship; e.g. typing, filing, minute taking, etc.

Maintain database for Sacraments of Initiation and Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA).

Facilitate contact with Sacramental Coordinators working in parishes administer or initiate various parish programs or support networks.

Establish and maintain contact with those lay persons who have responsibility for organising lay liturgical ministries in parishes.

Format, print and distribute newsletters, bulletins, DLC guidelines and policies etc.

Maintain and update filing and records both electronic and paper based for department.

Other duties as required by the Office of Worship.

Establish and maintain cooperative, harmonious and effective working relationships with: The parish priest/s. Sacramental Coordinators. Lay Persons in lay liturgical ministries in parishes. Parish groups, parishioners and volunteers generally.



Essential Criteria

Demonstrated knowledge in the areas of Liturgy and the Sacraments of the Catholic Church.

Sound knowledge of and personal commitment to the Catholic Church and its teachings.

Highly organised with good attention to detail.

A clear communicator with a professional manner.

Intermediate skills in Microsoft Office.

Ability to work cooperatively and collaboratively in a team environment.

Flexibility and ability to attend out of office hours events.

Own car and current NSW driver’s license.

Desirable criteria

Qualifications in Theology and/or Liturgy.

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter. A current resume.

Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Tuesday, 28 May 2019.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.