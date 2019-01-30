We’re hiring! Property Assets Manager

Property Assets Manager

The Role

The Property Assets and Facilities team undertakes basic repairs and maintenance tasks as required, engages relevant trade specialists to advice on or undertake tasks and provides oversight of these contracted services. The Property Assets Manager will be responsible for the upkeep, maintenance and efficient operation and functionality of all Diocesan property through:

Ensuring the condition of properties remain fit for purpose and do not pose a risk to those utilizing them.

The development and implementation of an ongoing preventative maintenance framework, monitoring, scheduling works and reporting on progress.

Effectively managing and directing the schedule of works to properly maintain property assets.

A co-ownership (with Parishes) responsibility for maintaining and managing Parish assets (i.e. Churches, Presbyteries etc.)

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

A demonstrated commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Tertiary qualification and/or significant relevant demonstrated experience in Asset management, Facilities management, Property management or other relevant field

10 years experience in asset/property management and/or facilities maintenance

Proven experience in facilities maintenance and management in a large organization

Highly developed stakeholder management and influencing skills, with proven ability to work cooperatively at a senior leadership level to deliver the right outcomes

Exceptional client focus with a commitment to supporting excellence in facilities maintenance strategy and planning programs

Strong written and verbal communication skills as well as key strengths in negotiation, collaboration, networking, report-writing, lateral thinking and problem solving

Knowledge of issues relating to facilities management, preferably in a service industry within the not-for-profit sector

Proven ability to maintain up to date knowledge of facilities maintenance best practice and apply this in the workplace

Proven capability in management and supervision of the facilities maintenance staff

Proven organizational skills

Robust knowledge of WHS injury management responsibilities at a leadership level

Demonstrated ability to work both independently and within a team

Successful employment screening including a working with children check.

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

Join our team

A detailed Position Description is available, to obtain a copy please email parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org and request a copy to be sent to you via return email.

Applications must include:

A cover letter outlining how your skills and experience align with the role A current resume

Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Monday, 11 February 2019

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.