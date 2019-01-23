World Youth Day 2019 – Day 8

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is leading 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta to World Youth Day 2019 (WYD).

WYD 2019 will be a pilgrimage to Mexico, Panama and the United States for a two-week festival of faith with millions of youth from around the world joining Pope Francis for an encounter with Jesus and deeper faith formation.

The Diocese of Parramatta Communications Team will be capturing stories during WYD 2019. You can follow the pilgrimage below through our daily updates and on parrawyd.org.

For Day 1, click here

For Day 1 (In Transit), click here

For Day 2, click here

For Day 3, click here

For Day 3 (Evening), click here

For Day 4, click here

For Day 5, click here

For Day 6, click here

For Day 7, click here

World Youth Day 2019 begins for Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims with Aussie Gathering and Opening Mass.

Seven hundred Australian pilgrims have descended on a church car park in Panama City for the World Youth Day 2019 Australian Gathering.

The Aussie gathering outside the San Francisco de la Caleta Church in Panama City featured performances from Aussie musicians Simon Hyland, Fr Rob Galea and special guest US Catholic rapper Joe Melendrez.

Most Rev Christopher Prowse, Archbishop of Canberra and Goulburn, encouraged pilgrims to not concern themselves whilst on this pilgrimage with the “horizontal” – the small things in life, “have I had my coffee? Have I got wifi?” but rather concentrate on the “vertical” – towards God. He went on to say that that all Catholics are called to be missionaries by virtue of their baptism.

James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, gave a personal testimony about his experience from his first World Youth Day in Sydney in 2008. He spoke about when he was plagued with a large argument during the pilgrim walk to the Final Mass at Randwick Racecourse. He described how that experience, whilst at the time was upsetting, led to a much closer relationship with his partner and ultimately finding his vocation.

Following the gathering, pilgrims made the long walk down to the Cinta Costera for opening of World Youth Day 2019 with the Opening Mass celebrated by Most Rev Jose Domingo Ulloa Mendieta OSA, Archbishop of Panama. The Mass had a unique local flavour with a combined choir and orchestra from countries in central America delighting the locals and visitors alike.

In his opening remarks, Archbishop Domingo Ulloa welcomed pilgrims from across the world and thanked Pope Francis for having faith in the people of Panama to host the event. He said in his homily that a saint “defends migrants, seeks justice, prays and loves their communities.”

Catechesis for the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims begins on Wednesday morning and in the afternoon, Pope Francis will arrive in Panama for an Official Welcome.

View the photos from today here or click on the images below.

World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync

The Diocese of Parramatta will be a hosting a special World Youth Day event on January 27.

As the 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta prepare for the final Mass at World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, their families and friends are being invited to celebrate alongside them thousands of kilometres away in Parramatta.

The World Youth Day (WYD) 2019 IN-Sync event on Sunday 27 January will allow those families and friends to connect with the pilgrims as they finish their pilgrimage.

WYD2019 IN-Sync has been organised by Catholic Youth Parramatta, Institute for Mission, St Patrick’s Cathedral Community and the Diocesan WYD Steering Committee.

The World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync event will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, on Sunday 27 January at 6pm.

Fr Paul Roberts, Director for the Institute for Mission, Diocese of Parramatta, said that IN-Sync is “an attempt to link the local community with our travelling pilgrims, and a chance for those at home to share directly in the spirit of World Youth Day.”

The IN-Sync event will begin with Mass at 6pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, with a celebration of food, music and fellowship to follow.

If you wish to attend, please RSVP by 22 January to Fr Paul Roberts – connect@ifm.org.au

Essential details

27 January, from 6pm

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

6pm – Special WYD Mass

7pm – Food, shooting video messages to be used for the pilgrims’ retreat in Houston, video messages from our pilgrims in Panama

To follow the Diocese of Parramatta’s pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, please visit parrawyd.org