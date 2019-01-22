World Youth Day 2019 – Day 6

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is leading 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta to World Youth Day 2019 (WYD).

WYD 2019 will be a pilgrimage to Mexico, Panama and the United States for a two-week festival of faith with millions of youth from around the world joining Pope Francis for an encounter with Jesus and deeper faith formation.

The Diocese of Parramatta Communications Team will be capturing stories during WYD 2019. You can follow the pilgrimage below through our daily updates and on parrawyd.org.

We made it! Pilgrims finally arrive in Panama

It was time to say Adios to Mexico and say Hola to Panama as the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims travelled from Mexico City to Panama (via the United States).

Despite obvious tiredness from long days, jet lag and early morning starts, the pilgrims were in good spirits throughout the journey. Although several delays plagued flights, all pilgrims arrived safely and in good spirits.

The Diocese of Parramatta contingent led by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv were greeted by Panamanian airport officials and ushered through security checkpoints and greeted by representatives of the World Youth Day 2019 committee.

After arriving late on Sunday night, Panama time, pilgrims had the opportunity to catch up on some much-needed rest a day before the official World Youth Day activities begins on Tuesday.

View the photos from today here or click on the images below.