World Youth Day 2019 – Day 6

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is leading 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta to World Youth Day 2019 (WYD).
WYD 2019 will be a pilgrimage to Mexico, Panama and the United States for a two-week festival of faith with millions of youth from around the world joining Pope Francis for an encounter with Jesus and deeper faith formation.
The Diocese of Parramatta Communications Team will be capturing stories during WYD 2019. You can follow the pilgrimage below through our daily updates and on parrawyd.org.
We made it! Pilgrims finally arrive in Panama
It was time to say Adios to Mexico and say Hola to Panama as the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims travelled from Mexico City to Panama (via the United States).
Despite obvious tiredness from long days, jet lag and early morning starts, the pilgrims were in good spirits throughout the journey. Although several delays plagued flights, all pilgrims arrived safely and in good spirits.
The Diocese of Parramatta contingent led by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv were greeted by Panamanian airport officials and ushered through security checkpoints and greeted by representatives of the World Youth Day 2019 committee.
After arriving late on Sunday night, Panama time, pilgrims had the opportunity to catch up on some much-needed rest a day before the official World Youth Day activities begins on Tuesday.
World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync
The Diocese of Parramatta will be a hosting a special World Youth Day event on January 27.
As the 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta prepare for the final Mass at World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, their families and friends are being invited to celebrate alongside them thousands of kilometres away in Parramatta.
The World Youth Day (WYD) 2019 IN-Sync event on Sunday 27 January will allow those families and friends to connect with the pilgrims as they finish their pilgrimage.
WYD2019 IN-Sync has been organised by Catholic Youth Parramatta, Institute for Mission, St Patrick’s Cathedral Community and the Diocesan WYD Steering Committee.
The World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync event will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, on Sunday 27 January at 6pm.
Fr Paul Roberts, Director for the Institute for Mission, Diocese of Parramatta, said that IN-Sync is “an attempt to link the local community with our travelling pilgrims, and a chance for those at home to share directly in the spirit of World Youth Day.”
The IN-Sync event will begin with Mass at 6pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, with a celebration of food, music and fellowship to follow.
If you wish to attend, please RSVP by 22 January to Fr Paul Roberts – connect@ifm.org.au
Essential details
- 27 January, from 6pm
- St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
- 6pm – Special WYD Mass
- 7pm – Food, shooting video messages to be used for the pilgrims’ retreat in Houston, video messages from our pilgrims in Panama
